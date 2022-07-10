Tom Brady outrageously books a private jet to hop on the viral Minions movie trend

The new film Minions: Rise of Gru is sweeping the nation and the craze has now taken in Tom Brady. The three-time MVP was the latest to hit the theater in an exuberant style. The current trend involves teens and young adults (not the target audience for the movie), dressing in style and heading to their local theaters.

It's gotten so out of hand in some places that certain theaters have begged people not to get too crazy during the movie. Some theaters have even seen mosh pits during the film. While Tom Brady isn't likely to get involved in a mosh pit at the front of the theater, he is going to attend the show in style.

Tom Brady posted a video to his TikTok channel, which has over four million followers. The audio has accompanied many a Minions video and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used it to great effect.

In the video, he walks towards his private jet while a voice says:

"When you're on vacation with your family off the Amalfi Coast, but Minions isn't playing in theaters there."

Brady flexed his $250 million net worth to hop on a trend. It's unlikely that the legendary quarterback booked a flight just to see Minions: Rise of Gru with his family, but it's also a surprise that he mentioned the film.

Virgin Money London Marathon

Minions: Rise of Gru has only been out for a little over a week. The film is already in the top 10 of this year's domestic box office, placing at number six already. The film has currently earned over $178 million domestically and figures to easily pass Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is just ahead of it.

Tom Brady's interest in Minions: Rise of Gru trend, explained

The trend sort of came out of nowhere, as most trends do. A group of teens somewhere decided it would be cool if they dressed up in suits to watch the film that is absolutely made for children.

There were memes floating around prior to the release of the film about the idea, but there was no suggestion that it would become this popular. Now, nearly every showing of Minnions: Rise of Gru has people dressing up and going wild.

With Tom Brady in tow, it will be interesting to see if the trend gets even bigger before, like all fads before it, the Minions: Rise of Gru craze fades away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far