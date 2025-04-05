“Tom Brady patted the ball”: RGIII calls out media bias on Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III called out what he perceives as unfair criticism of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Griffin highlighted the double standard in how analysts judge Sanders' pre-throw ball patting habit compared to similar mechanics from stars like Tom Brady.

Sanders is the son of NFL great Deion Sanders, played for Colorado last season, and is predicted as a possible top-10 pick in the coming 2025 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On April 5, 2025, Griffin posted on X, defending Sanders against critics who have targeted the quarterback's tendency to pat the football before throwing:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Some NFL Media- 'Shedeur Sanders patting the ball before he throws is a MASSIVE problem.' People with Common Sense- 'Tom Brady patted the ball before he threw it.' Some NFL Media- '……...' Stop the hate already," said Griffin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The debate around Shedeur Sanders' ball-patting technique intensified following his Pro Day at Colorado, where he completed 62 of 67 passes. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco sparked controversy by posting:

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breaking onnat earlyyyy," suggesting NFL defensive backs would use this as a timing cue to jump routes.

NFL community reacts to Shedeur Sanders' patting tendency

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

The ball-patting debate has divided NFL circles. Some coaches and analysts view the habit as a potential liability, while others point out that several elite NFL quarterbacks did the same. This includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, who use similar pre-throw motions without issue.

Ad

New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton also defended Shedeur Sanders on X:

"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB's was so good at breaking on ball pats they'd all have 8+ picks a year."

QB coach Yale Vannoy explained the technique's function on X:

"Tapping the ball is a timing mechanism. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it. It can help a QB relax his upper body and increase fluidity. It does not add on any extra time to your release."

Ad

Former NFL safety Nick Ferguson, who attended Colorado's home games over the past two seasons, offered his assessment:

"I was standing behind Shedeur during these drills. The kid can play. Besides, the NFL personnel that I spoke to yesterday had a different opinion from you."

Despite the criticism, Shedeur Sanders impressed NFL scouts during his Pro Day. An NFL executive told Fox Sports:

Ad

"He throws a really catchable ball. He's definitely a pocket guy, but athletic enough to buy time and make plays."

Shedeur Sanders completed 75% of his passes as a senior at Colorado, throwing for over 3,200 yards with 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft