"I'm never putting Tom Brady ahead of Peyton Manning" - NFL legend names 5 QBs he'd pick up over seven-time Super Bowl champion

When looking at the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, many have Tom Brady at the top of their list.

Those that do not have him at the top have him as a top three. The few that do not have him as a top-three quarterback have him in the top five. However, a former Super Bowl-winning head coach has him listed all the way down in sixth.

Speaking on the Club Shay-Shay podcast, legendary coach Tony Dungy explained why he ranked other quarterbacks ahead of Brady. Here's how he put it:

"Well, first of all, I don't think you can rank across generations anyway. So I said I'm not going to do that and I'm not gonna go by statistics or whatever. I'm gonna go by who was toughest on me.

"So now to start, I'm never putting Tom Brady ahead of Peyton Manning so the best he can be is two. Who did give me a real problem was John Elway."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt So this offseason Tom Brady has:

retired

unretired

signed a ten-year deal with Fox, and

been implicated in tampering charges with the Dolphins for the past three years.

He went on to explain John Elway's endorsement while also naming Steve Young:

"You could do everything right, have the perfect defense. He's gonna move around and make something happen and kill you. And he killed me enough to say he was difficult. Steve Young was the same way as those mobile quarterbacks, so that's who I put ahead of Tom."

Sarah Spain @SarahSpain Tom Brady has been involved in all 3 forfeited first round picks in NFL history:



'08 Pats - Illegally videotaping Jets coaches' signals on the sideline during a '07 game

'16 Pats - Deflating footballs used in the '14 AFC Championship

'22 Dolphins - Tampering with Brady, Payton

Dungy had another No. 12 ranked above Tom Brady as well in Aaron Rodgers:

"Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young: guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn't great. He is great. But that extra dimension meant something to me. So, that's why I would only put him at six. Just my opinion."

How Tony Dungy ran into Tom Brady

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

When ranking quarterbacks, Tony Dungy centered on players from his era. According to Pro Football Reference, his time in the NFL goes back to 1980 when he was brought on as a defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a few years of assistant coaching work, Dungy was promoted to defensive coordinator. From 1984 through the 1995 season, he served as defensive coordinator for the Steelers and then the Minnesota Vikings.

His first stint as head coach came in 1996 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he served the franchise in that capacity until 2001. In 2002, he joined the Indianapolis Colts, where he became most famous for coaching Peyton Manning.

The two were inseparable until 2008, when he retired from the league. During this time, he faced Tom Brady and the New England Patriots many times, becoming part of one of the most hotly anticipated perennial AFC showdowns.

In total, the coach went 54-42 with the Buccaneers. With Manning, Dungy won a Super Bowl and went 85-27.

He currently works for NBC as a football analyst and is regularly seen giving analysis for the network.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra