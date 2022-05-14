“Can I come on for a segment please?” - Tom Brady reacts to Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley being in awe of his handsomeness

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady has responded to Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, The duo had showed their admiration for his handsomeness in on "Inside the NBA" on TNT.

O'Neal and Barkley had a conversation about their infatuation with Brady during a hilarious segment of "Inside the NBA." Chuck narrated the story of how O'Neil had dinner with the legendary quarterback, saying:

"Shaq came in the other night, and he's says, 'Man, I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He says, 'Man, I gotta tell you something.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'I was out with Tom Brady the other night. You're right, that's a pretty man.'"

O'Neal confirmed the story, calling Brady gorgeous but hilariously spelled it "gorgis." Barkley narrated his own story about his interaction with Brady. "The Round Mound of Rebound" said that he was mesmerized by looking into the Tampa Buccaneers quarterback's eyes. He said:

"Shaq, every time I'm around him, when he start talking to me, and I would make eye contact, I don't remember nothing he said after that... That's a pretty man."

With the video going viral, Brady responded to that on Twitter. The three-time NFL MVP asked O'Neil if he could join the "Inside the NBA" crew in the near future, saying:

"Can I come on for a segment please?"

It would be a great idea to bring someone like Brady into the studio to join O'Neil, Chuck, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. After leaving New England in 2020, he was a guest on "The Steam Room" podcast with EJ and Chuck in November.

Chuck was able to compose himself in the presence of the NFL GOAT. Brady was not in a great mood after losing two straight games at the time. However, he had a good time by talking about his longevity, ESPN documentary, fall in the 2000 NFL Draft and family.

Shaquille O'Neal lambasts Tom Brady's critics

Shaquille O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix of USA

Shaquille O'Neal was quick to defend Tom Brady on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." Brady received criticism after signing a massive ten-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will start his broadcasting career once he retires from playing.

Brady is set to become the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. He will follow in the footsteps of his contemporaries, such as Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Tony Romo.

Here is O'Neil's message to Brady's haters:

"When it comes to greatness of this kind, if you lend any anger, you're a hater. Everybody can't and ain't gonna get this money. Seven Super Bowls. Clean cut. Good looking. Speaks well. He deserves all the money. Whoever says he don't deserve this money, shut your face."

Brandon Contes @BrandonContes Shaq won't tolerate critics of Tom Brady's $375 million contract with Fox Shaq won't tolerate critics of Tom Brady's $375 million contract with Fox https://t.co/MfNxEpWiXy

Edited by Bhargav