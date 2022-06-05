What will Tom Brady be rated in Madden 23? 

Tom Brady will be one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in Madden 23 as, according to various leaks, it could see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback at 98.

Brady's rating would tie him with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but keep him second to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’ll possess a 99-rating overall.

Rounding out the top-five highest quarterback ratings in Madden 23 is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at 95 overall and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens at a 92 overall.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was the only signal-caller to end the season rated 99 overall in Madden. At age 44, the Tampa Bay quarterback continues to be a highly-rated quarterback in the video game franchise. His rumored rating of a 98 overall in Madden 23 would fit if it is true.

Last season, the Buccaneers quarterback led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316 and in passing touchdowns with 43. 2021 marked the second time in his career where he threw for over 5,000 yards in a season and the third time throwing for at least 40 touchdowns.

Brady had initially retired during the offseason in February but decided to make a return in March for his 23rd season in the league.

In the upcoming 2022 season, he’ll enter as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624).

He’ll make more history when the Buccaneers open the season against the Dallas Cowboys as the oldest quarterback to ever start an NFL game. The quarterback will be 45 years old when the 2022 season gets underway.

Tom Brady and his Madden Ratings

Tom Brady will be entering his 23rd NFL season

As mentioned earlier, if the rumors are true about Tom Brady's 98 overall rating in Madden 23, it would mark another game in the Madden franchise where his overall is over 90. For some perspective, the last Madden where his overall was under a 90 was in Madden 2003.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Just announced: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the cover athletes for Madden 22. Just announced: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the cover athletes for Madden 22. https://t.co/aLf3b3gQWC

In that year’s game, Brady was an 84 overall while being with the New England Patriots. Since Madden 2004 and on, he’s been at least a 90 overall.

We’ll have to wait and see what his official Madden rating will be for this year’s game but it’s a certain lock that it’ll be another game with a 90+ overall rating.

