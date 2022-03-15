“Her love and support came shining through” - Stephen A. Smith believes Tom Brady returned only because Gisele Bundchen supported his decision 

When Tom Brady retired, everyone in the football world was devastated by the news, except for one person, his wife, Gisele. Stephen A. Smith addressed the situation and believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion is returning to football with the support of his wife.

When asked if he was surprised about the 44-year-old coming back out of retirement, Smith responded by saying he was surprised because of his wife, Gisele.

“A little bit. I was, but the only reason I'm surprised is because of the wife. I mean, the reality is that since 2016, 2017, when she gave that interview she was revealing you know, that this is the man that comes home with concussions. Obviously, he had never been listed as having concussions at the time or what have you. She was basically giving us insight and putting the world on notice. ‘Listen, y'all ain't the ones that got to live with him when his playing career is over. That would be me,'" said Smith.

Smith then added that he didn't see any signs that the quarterback wouldn't want to retire as he still had a very significant year. Smith thinks TB12 initially retired to spend time with his family, but then realized he still had that itch to get out there and play.

"Because I never saw anything in Tom Brady's play, fellas, that said he was finished. Forty-three touchdowns, just 12 interceptions, throwing for over 5,300 yards last season. Getting them to the divisional playoff game. Coming back from a 27 to three deficit against the ultimate Super Bowl champion, Los Angeles Rams. He is far from finished. To me, he made the decision to walk away because of his family. And I think he came back because his family said, ‘We know how miserable you are just sitting at home watching these games when you can still play at this level. We love you. Go back and play," Smith added.

Tom Brady will return to the Bucs for 23rd season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady is back. His retirement lasted 40 days as the GOAT announced yesterday on social media that he will be back this season with the Bucs. He said that he belongs on the field and not in the stands and that he's ready for unfinished business.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Let the Brady effect start for free agency as center Ryan Jensen re-signed with the Bucs last night on a three-year deal worth $39 million. The Bucs also re-signed CB Carlton Davis this week. As the legendary quarterback makes a return to the team, the Bucs will focus on keeping their free agents.

