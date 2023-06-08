Tom Brady reveals why he's in awe of Colts star Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson has the biggest upside of any quarterback in this year's rookie class. The former Florida Gators star might be on his way to being the greatest of all time. He had the opportunity to hear words of encouragement from an NFL great.

In a video done by Fanatics, Tom Brady spoke about Richardson and why he loves his future in the league. Brady explained why he's a fan of the rookie signal-caller:

“A lot of great friends tell me you're a better person than you are a quarterback, which says a lot because I've seen some of those throws you make."

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Love this. Great work by @Fanatics , creating an incredible moment for all these kids that have achieved a dream. Love this. Great work by @Fanatics, creating an incredible moment for all these kids that have achieved a dream. https://t.co/oqHeI6NBOQ

The Indianapolis Colts selected the Gainesville, Florida native fourth overall in this year's NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback taken behind Bryce Young (No. 1 overall) and C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall).

Anthony Richardson quickly moved up the draft boards of many NFL teams following the NFL Combine in March.

Richardson set an all-time combine mark amongst quarterbacks when he had a vertical jump of 40.5 feet and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He was the fastest quarterback at the combine with a 4.43 40-time.

The Colts quarterback will be looking to start Week One of the 2023 season as he'll be competing with Gardner Minshew for the starting job.

Comparing Anthony Richardson's college career with Tom Brady's

Anthony Richardson with the Florida Gators

Anthony Richardson didn't become the Gators' full-time starter until his junior season but made the most of it. He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The signal-caller showed off his versatility as he rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns. In total, Richardson threw for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in three seasons at Florida.

Similar to Richardson, Brady didn't see the field early on until his third year at the University of Michigan. His junior season saw him finish in the top 10 in college football in completion percentage at 61.9 per cent.

SaneNikkiHaley supporter @Freedomcallblo1 This is Tom Bradys stats from Michigan these are not 6th round numbers This is Tom Bradys stats from Michigan these are not 6th round numbers https://t.co/5RiXbGGsPf

He threw for 2,427 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions that season. Brady ended his four seasons at Michigan with a total of 4,773 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Brady was taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Brady went on to win six Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVPs in his two decades with the franchise. Richardson will be looking to have a similar career with the Colts.

