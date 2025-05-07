Tom Brady reveals his exact advice to Shedeur Sanders after Coach Prime's son's shocking draft slide 

Retired NFL legend Tom Brady has come forward to reveal his message to Shedeur Sanders after his massive draft slide. The ex-Colorado star was considered the second-best quarterback prospect before the draft. But in the end, Coach Prime's son ended up going in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.

During an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Brady opened up about how he texted Sanders to give him some confidence and motivation after being passed on by teams on Day 1. He also talked about his own draft experience and how he was the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL draft. But this did not deter Brady from winning seven Super Bowls throughout his NFL career.

"I actually texted Shedeur cause I know him very well," Brady said. "And I said dude, like whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft. I was 199. So, who could speak on it better than me?

"Use it as motivation. You're gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it," he added.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has been acting as Shedeur Sanders' mentor throughout his high school days. He believes that Coach Prime's son can find his footing and success in the league despite not going top-three as projected.

Cam Ward ended up going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans as projected. However, fans and experts were stunned when five other quarterbacks were drafted before Shedeur.

The Browns had already picked up Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Nevertheless, they seized the opportunity to acquire the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner with the No. 144 pick.

Tom Brady says he was not a part of Shedeur Sanders' evaluation process for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the teams rumored to be interested in acquiring Coach Prime's son ahead of the draft. With the injury to Derek Carr, the Raiders were projected to acquire a rookie quarterback as a backup.

However, the Raiders decided to pass on acquiring Shedeur Sanders in the first round and went ahead with ex-Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the franchise, revealed that he had no role to play in the team's draft process:

"I wasn't part of any evaluation process... That's the problem with media, is everyone can just say whatever the f**k they want and get away with it."

The Raiders addressed their quarterback dilemma by acquiring Geno Smith via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. As for the draft, they acquired Cam Miller in the sixth round with the No. 215 pick.

