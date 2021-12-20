Tom Brady reveals the one NFL milestone he never thought he'd achieve

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is arguably the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. In a career that has spanned over two decades, there aren't many records or milestones that Brady doesn't have his name attached to.

Known for his ability to manipulate the line of scrimmage and to come up clutch time and time again, Brady nearly always gets the result when the game is on the line.

Brady spoke with Casey Phillips, the Buccaneers team reporter, and he was asked what would surprise a younger Brady about his life now. Brady detailed the relationships he has forged, his family and stated that rushing for over 1,000 yards in his career would suprise a younger version of himself the most.

"That definitely surprised me, I mean, Never did I think I could do that! I just hope I don't go backwards at this point from kneeling on the ball," Brady said. "So I'm always like, Blaine (Gabbert), you're going for these, he's like what's up with that, you know, I don't wanna lose yards. Took me a lot of years to get 1,000 I’ll tell you that.”

Brady a rushing quarterback?

Tom Brady has never been thought of as a mobile quarterback. But this season, and especially against Josh Allen and the Bills, he showed he still has some life left in his legs. Brady rushed for a season-high 16 yards, something not often seen from the veteran, but it gives opposing defenses something to think about.

At the time of writing, Brady has 1,111 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in his 22-year career. While Brady is clearly a pass-first quarterback, having the ability to run when needed will certainly help the Buccaneers as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown from last season.

Brady and the Buccaneers face divisional rivals the New Orleans Saints before playing the Panthers twice and the New York Jets to close out their regular season.

The Buccaneers are the NFC's number two seed but if results go their way, they could end up as the number one seed by the end of Sunday. Having a bye for Brady would give him a great shot at winning Super Bowl number eight and his second with the Bucs.

