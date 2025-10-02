Tom Brady reveals special technique Patriots legend uses to teach son Benjamin how to drive

Tom Brady has added driving instructor to his long list of career endeavors on his resume. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback recently revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he is teaching his son Benjamin how to drive. His son, his second oldest, Benjamin will be turning 16-years-old in December. Brady told PEOPLE magazine that he compares driving to playing football. He said that he has always thought that was and relayed that message to his son as well. &quot;I drive very defensively, kind of like I was on the football field,&quot; Brady said. The former NFL quarterback then continued by saying:&quot;I always try to know where the problems are at, and I kind of teach him how to drive like that too. Because you never know out there on the road.&quot;-Brady told PEOPLE magazine. People Parents @People_ParentsLINKTom Brady Is Teaching His 15-Year-Old Son Ben How to Drive in Football Terms (Exclusive)Brady also gave kudos to his oldest son, Jack, whom he says is a very good driver. The former NFL quarterback shared with the publication that in 32 years of driving he has never gotten a ticket. If his son Benjamin follows in his footsteps a clean driving record could be in his future.Tom Brady shared heartfelt birthday message to son Jack on his 18th birthdayTom Brady's sons are hitting big milestones this year. While his son Benjamin will turn 16 in a few months, his oldest son, Jack celebrated his 18th birthday in August. The FOX Sports broadcaster shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in August in honor of his oldest child. He welcomed him to 'adulthood' while also commending him for the person he is. &quot;From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!&quot;Brady then shared his love for his oldest son:&quot;There is a saying that a dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTom Brady shares son with Bridget Moynahan and then Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.