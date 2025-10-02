  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady reveals special technique Patriots legend uses to teach son Benjamin how to drive

Tom Brady reveals special technique Patriots legend uses to teach son Benjamin how to drive

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:11 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Source: Getty
Tom Brady is revealing his technique to teach his son Benjamin how to drive.- Source: Getty

Tom Brady has added driving instructor to his long list of career endeavors on his resume. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback recently revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he is teaching his son Benjamin how to drive.

Ad

His son, his second oldest, Benjamin will be turning 16-years-old in December. Brady told PEOPLE magazine that he compares driving to playing football. He said that he has always thought that was and relayed that message to his son as well.

"I drive very defensively, kind of like I was on the football field," Brady said.

The former NFL quarterback then continued by saying:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I always try to know where the problems are at, and I kind of teach him how to drive like that too. Because you never know out there on the road."-Brady told PEOPLE magazine.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brady also gave kudos to his oldest son, Jack, whom he says is a very good driver. The former NFL quarterback shared with the publication that in 32 years of driving he has never gotten a ticket. If his son Benjamin follows in his footsteps a clean driving record could be in his future.

Tom Brady shared heartfelt birthday message to son Jack on his 18th birthday

Tom Brady's sons are hitting big milestones this year. While his son Benjamin will turn 16 in a few months, his oldest son, Jack celebrated his 18th birthday in August.

Ad

The FOX Sports broadcaster shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in August in honor of his oldest child. He welcomed him to 'adulthood' while also commending him for the person he is.

"From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!"
Ad

Brady then shared his love for his oldest son:

"There is a saying that a dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet."

Tom Brady shares son with Bridget Moynahan and then Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications