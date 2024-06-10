  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • Tom Brady's collectibles from NFL swansong rack up more than Brock Purdy's $870,000 annual salary: Report

Tom Brady's collectibles from NFL swansong rack up more than Brock Purdy's $870,000 annual salary: Report

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Jun 10, 2024 16:59 GMT
Tom Brady collectible from NFL swansong sells for more than Brock Purdy
Tom Brady's collectibles from NFL swansong rack up more than Brock Purdy's $870,000 annual salary: Report

Tom Brady's last game in the NFL came against the Dallas Cowboys, in which his team lost 31-14. A report from 'Cllct' claims that Brady's jersey and pants from the game against the Cowboys were sold for over $1.4 million at two different auctions.

This sum is more than San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy's annual salary, and it goes on to show the prominence of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady's game-worn jersey was sold for $1.39 million last year, and his pants from the Cowboys game recently went for $89,100. It is a record for any pants, excluding those worn by Babe Ruth.

As per Spotrac, Brock Purdy earned an annual salary close to $900,000 last year. Despite being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has emerged as one of the NFL's biggest success stories and is likely to receive a significant contract extension in the near future.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2024, Tom Brady's net worth is nearly $300 million, and he is currently waiting on the NFL's approval to become an official member of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group.

Tom Brady will be seen in the broadcast booth this year

Tom Brady will be seen working for FOX Sports in 2024
Tom Brady will be seen working for FOX Sports in 2024

Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports after his retirement from the NFL. Last year, he took a break from football, but he will be back in the broadcast booth this upcoming season.

His first game as Fox Sports' lead analyst will be in Week 1 when the Dallas Cowboys face the Cleveland Browns. Brady will call the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt, and many fans are already looking forward to it.

In the past year, Brady made some appearances on the herd with Colin Cowherd, where he shared much insightful knowledge about various aspects of the game. Brady is well known to prepare well for everything that he aims to do, and it will be interesting to see how he dissects the games on television. We have seen other ex-players become great TV analysts in the past, and it is expected that Brady will do the same.

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी