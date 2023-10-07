Tom Brady is not the only person in his family developing an interest in adrenalin-pumping sports. His only daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, is seen displaying her equestrian skills via her father's or mother's social media accounts.

Brady recently uploaded multiple videos and pictures to his Instagram story, where he shared her daughter practicing riding a horse. The father of three was present to keep her daughter company and her spirits high. In one of the stories, he wrote:

"Air Vivi ."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Tom Brady's Instagram Story

Vivian's mother, Gisele Bundchen, once revealed that she bought her daughter a horse farm to avoid getting swarmed by paparazzi.

"Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I took her there, it became paparazzi central. I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter.' This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves..."

Tom Brady wants to stay away from controversial claims

After the collapse of FTX, Brady and his former wife, Bundchen, got into grave trouble. Their association with the notorious cryptocurrency company also sullied their names, as they were the face of the brand. Additionally, they faced heavy criticism from fans and analysts and lost chunks of their investments.

Recently, a report emerged where it was said that the former New England Patriots quarterback was paid $55 million to do twenty hours of work a year for FTX. He then went over his "Let's Go!" podcast to accept that he made mistakes.

The NFL icon said:

"It's hard to own up to things these days because of this; this mentality on the Internet and these nameless, faceless people that pile on, and so nobody wants to admit anything anymore."

Expand Tweet

"For me, I'm in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing just because I don't want to deal with any more drama already in my life. And I already have a lot of drama just because it's life."

The former seven-time Super Bowl winner is now paying attention to spending all his time with family and expanding his empire.