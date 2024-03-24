Tom Brady's deal to buy Raiders part-ownership hits another snag as 7x Super Bowl champ waits to join NFL owners table

Tom Brady has been a busy man in retirement. After buying a sliver of ownership in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, Brady promptly moved to buy a piece of English soccer club Birmingham City FC. Those were far from his biggest moves, though. Brady has reportedly been in talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to buy into the franchise's ownership group.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been in discussions with Raiders owner Mark Davis since March 2023, right after he signed on to become part-owner of the LV Aces. However, it appears Brady will have to wait quite a while before officially being named an NFL owner.

Per Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL Finance Committee stayed their hand regarding Brady's bid to buy into Raiders ownership.

"NFL owners still are not expected to take a vote during their three-day meeting in Orlando to approve Brady’s Raiders ownership deal, sources say," Maske reported.

What percentage of the Raiders is Tom Brady looking to buy?

In October 2023, Pro Football Talk reported that Brady was looking at a 5-10% slice of the franchise. The report further stated that Brady was being offered a 10% stake at $175 million.

However, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay raised an issue with that valuation. Irsay told the Boston Globe:

"The number just has to be a reasonable number for a purchase price from Tom, that's the only thing. If reasonable value says that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Sportico later reported that Brady and his ownership group were looking to buy 10% of the Raiders, with 7% of that stake set to be in the NFL legend's hands.

Tom Brady's net worth could receive a healthy boost with Raiders ownership

Celebrity Net Worth tallies Tom Brady's net worth as upwards of $300 million. However, that number is expected to get a significant bump over the next few years.

Considering the rising popularity of the WNBA, Brady's stake in the franchise could see a spike. The Patriots legend has also signed a $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX that will kick in in 2024. Add a potential Raiders stake to the mix and Brady's looking at something that can safely be termed as generational wealth.