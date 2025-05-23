Tom Brady’s ex-teammate gives clear verdict on Caleb Williams' future as Bears' long-term franchise QB

The Chicago Bears appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. The 2024 No. 1 pick finished the season with impressive numbers while showing flashes of his immense potential despite playing behind one of the worst offensive line units in the NFL.

While many believe Williams is in line to become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC, one former NFL offensive lineman has doubts about the second-year quarterback's long-term future in Chicago. On Friday, speaking on "Mully & Haugh Show", Ross Tucker, who played alongside Tom Brady in New England, cast doubts on Williams:

"He might end up being what the Bears haven't had in forever. Which is a long-time franchise quarterback, top 10 guy... If I had to bet, if Caleb Williams was going to be the Bears' starting quarterback in three years, I would probably bet no."

Tucker pointed at Williams' NFL-leading 68 sacks in 2024, blaming the signal-caller for holding the ball too long in the pocket. Williams ultimately made all 17 starts for the Bears, completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions.

As a rookie, he finished the season fifth on Chicago's single-season all-time passing yards list, setting the rookie record for that mark.

Ben Johnson is looking forward to changing Bears' QB narrative

After posting the greatest single-season performance by a rookie quarterback in franchise history, Caleb Williams is widely expected to take a significant leap in his second season. In year two, Williams will have the opportunity to work with first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson has earned a reputation as a quarterback guru, playing a massive role in Jared Goff's jump with the Detroit Lions. With Johnson as his offensive coordinator, Goff overcame his struggles in Los Angeles, developing into one of the top quarterbacks in the conference and posting three consecutive seasons with at least 4,400 passing yards.

On Wednesday, Johnson touched on the task of changing the previous narratives surrounding Chicago quarterbacks.

"I love the opportunity to come in and change that narrative," Johnson told reporters. "That's where great stories are written. So, we're looking forward to starting a new chapter here - 2025 Chicago Bears - and looking forward to the future."

Chicago's head coaching job will allow Johnson to work with one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He aims to maximize the immense potential of his star quarterback and lead Chicago to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

