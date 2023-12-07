Tom Brady's ex-teammate wakes retired QB up to cold realities of $375,000,000 FOX broadcasting career

Tom Brady is all set to make his debut as FOX Sport's broadcaster in 2024. His $375 million contract spans over 10 years, making sure that Brady remains in close association with football for the next decade. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion is preparing for his new role, he might face challenges with the new role.

In a recent segment on Up and Adams, Brady's former teammate Shane Vereen ended up sharing a few challenges the QB might face in his new profession. While the ex-New England Patriots star was quite confident in Brady's abilities, he also didn't hold back while laying down a few ups and downs one can face:

"I think he'll be fantastic; he's definitely going to go through the ups and downs of anybody going from... because, in football, you think fast and you know, you have to relate what you know into layman's terms so that everybody watching can understand exactly what you're trying to say."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking more about the media space, Vereen added:

"And that's the dance of being in the media space. You have all of this (in the head) and you just have to figure out how to put it out through your mouth."

Adams even discussed Brady's habit of calling everyone 'babe', wondering how it'll play out once he starts working with Fox officially.

Tom Brady is aware of challenges he might face during his Fox Sports job

With a new job to explore, Brady is unsurprisingly aware of the challenges he might face. While on the Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady ended up speaking about the Fox contract, admitting that he has to step out of his comfort zone.

Of course, he might not be perfect the first time he tries it.

"I think part of life is growing in different ways, expanding different ways, trying new things, and getting outside of your comfort zone," Brady said. "I think even the expectations I have for myself, I'm gonna work really hard in this part of my career knowing that the first time you try something, you're not very good at it."

Having said that, Brady has been spending the better part of his retired life with his loved ones, enjoying vacations and holidays with his children.

Tom Brady and his children's Halloween party, in pictures (image via Tom Brady's Instagram)

This includes Halloween, where Tom Brady dressed up as Marshmello. The NFL icon has also taken a few trips with his children, enjoying his downtime before getting back to work.