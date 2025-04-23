Tom Brady's "forever baby girl" looks spitting image of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady posted a photo of Vivian Lake on Instagram on Wednesday. In the image, she posed in a colorful bikini by the beach. Behind her, her older brother, Benjamin, stood amid the waves.
“My forever baby girl," Brady's caption read with three red heart emojis.
In the Instagram Story, Vivian, who is 12 years old, looked exactly like her mother. With blonde hair and ditto facial features, Brady's daughter is Gisele's Mini-Me.
Tom Brady has three kids. The NFL GOAT shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife, Gisele. Meanwhile, he shares his oldest son, Jack, with Hollywood actress Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady celebrated his parents’ 56th wedding anniversary
On Saturday, Tom Brady dedicated a long write-up for his parents’ long-lasting married life on Instagram.
“56 years ago in Browerville, MN… Happy Anniversary to the most incredible parents anyone could ask for❤️,” he wrote.
“Over the years, you’ve shown our whole family what it truly means to build a life of love, laughter and faith. You’ve taught us how to support one another, how to grow together, and how to face life’s challenges. We’re endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done and continue to do for us. Thank you for being the heart of our family. Here’s to 56 amazing years—and many more to come,” he added.
Tom Brady's parents are Galynn Patricia Brady and Thomas Brady Sr..
The couple still resides in San Mateo, California, where they raised Tom and his three sisters.
Unlike his parents, Brady's marital life did not have a happy ending.
The former Patriots QB finalized his divorce on Oct. 28, 2022. This happened after 13 years of marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 in two ceremonies: one in Santa Monica, California, and another in Costa Rica.
Since the divorce, Gisele has started a family with Brazilian jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.
Meanwhile, Brady has been focusing on co-parenting. Alongside, he is working on his new career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is now working as a sports broadcaster and co-owns the Las Vegas Raiders.
