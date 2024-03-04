Tom Brady’s former teammate compares Kirk Cousins’ 2023 Vikings season to Patriots GOAT’s final year in New England

Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins shared the NFL at one point. However, with just Cousins remaining, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback finds himself in a similar position to Brady at the start of the 2020s. At least, that's what former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty indicated on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Football."

"If I'm Kirk Cousins, I'm going to (test) free agency, because now I owe it to myself because they bet on themselves and saying, 'Well, we want to see how you're going to perform before we decide to bring you back,'" McCourty said.

"I remember Brady's last year in New England ... going into the last year of his deal, and that was the big news. It was the first time Brady was ever going to play on the last year of his contract. ... You're like, 'Well, they didn't believe in me that I could be able to play beyond just this year. So now I owe it to myself to see what the other 31 teams in the NFL think of me.'"

Dak Prescott teeters on entering Tom Brady-Kirk Cousins territory

Dak Prescott in NFC wild-card game: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Much like Tom Brady at the start of the 2019 season, Dak Prescott is teetering. The Cowboys quarterback has just one year left on his deal. At the end of the 2024 season, Prescott will be a free agent. As such, if Prescott uses Brady's line of thinking, 2024 could make or break the Cowboys' hopes of keeping Prescott before the season barely begins.

This leaves the Dallas Cowboys quarterback potentially inclined to assume what Brady possibly assumed. If Dallas owner Jerry Jones wants to avoid suffering the same fate as the New England Patriots in fostering an environment interpreted to be a kick out the door, it will be up to him to nip Prescott's contract situation in the bud.

Otherwise, the Cowboys quarterback could start planning his exit as soon as Week 1 of 2024. Of course, Jones still has months to work out a deal with Dak Prescott. However, dragging his feet this long would be interpreted by many as a key indication of his intentions with the quarterback.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.