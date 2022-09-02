Tom Brady's kryptonite, Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin, team up yet again to help take down childhood cancer

You don't often go up against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and live to tell the tale with a Super Bowl ring on your fingers, but New York Giants legend Eli Manning managed to do just that. Twice.

Manning beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win two Super Bowls - Super Bowl XLII and XLVI, eventually eking out a 3-2 career record against Brady.

For both those Super Bowls, Eli Manning had head coach Tom Coughlin on the sidelines calling the shots.

It appears the superstar coach-quarterback tandem isn't done just yet.

With September being childhood cancer awareness month and hunger action month as well, Manning and Coughlin have teamed up to tackle childhood cancer and hunger.

In an essay for People Magazine, the pair wrote:

"You may know us as a retired NFL quarterback and coach, but we have a shared passion that goes beyond the world of football. We've both walked with, and been inspired by, young people fighting cancer. Our individual experiences have brought us together because we know it is not a platitude when we say no one fights cancer alone."

"Now, more than ever, we need those in search of doing something that matters to lend a helping hand to families living the nightmare of having a child diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

Eli Manning spreads awareness about childhood cancer in novel initiative

The former Giants QB has an initiative of his own named "Tackle Kids Cancer" to raise awareness about the issue.

On Twitter, Manning urged his fans to either create a fundraiser or make a donation to tacklekidscancer.org, adding that he would be matching any donation made this month.

Tom Coughlin also has his own initiative, The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. Its goal is to eradicate child hunger.

"The Jay Fund and Tackle Kids Cancer are coming together to underscore the incredible difficulties the families we support are feeling," a statement said on the foundation's website.

"Our organizations have seen and heard firsthand from families who are struggling to put food on the table amid chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a sick child, and it is beyond disheartening."

In addition to partnering with Eli Manning and his Tackle Kids Cancer initiative, Coughlin's Jay Fund is also joining hands with the Tyler Robinson Foundation and former NFL -player-turned-chef Derrell Smith to make healthy food accessible to families.

