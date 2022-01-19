Tom Brady 's recent comments show he's still not over 49ers draft snub

Quarterback Tom Brady has made quite the career for himself, considering he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. It has been said that the San Francisco 49ers,which was as close to home as Tom Brady could have gone, were interested in drafting the quarterback.

By now, everyone knows that's not how the story went, and that Brady wasn't drafted until the 199th pick by the New England Patriots. While it definitely worked out for Brady, and he is still going strong at 44 years old, he may not have gotten over it just yet.

On his Let's Go podcast this week, Tom Brady spoke with co-host Jim Gray, and he said that he lost any and all allegiance to the San Francisco 49ers when they passed on him six times and drafted Giovanni Carmazzi instead of him.

"I lost my allegiance for the Niners when they skipped over me six times 22 years ago and drafted Giovanni Carmazzi after they had me do a local workout with Steve Mariucci and decided I wasn't good enough to play there."-Tom Brady on the Let's Go podcast

Tom Brady still hasn't forgiven 49ers draft snub

On the Let's Go podcast, Tom Brady's fellow co-host Jim Gray asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback if he ever finds himself still cheering for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a fan of the team and quarterback Joe Montana.

"So after that decision was made I could really care less about 49er football, other than saying that's a team that I loved growing up, and I had a lot of idols, and I have a lot of friends that have played in that organization. Obviously between Jimmy and Wes Welker is one of my great friends, the receiver coach, and you know, those guys mean a lot to me, and I want to see them do really well."-Tom Brady on any allegiance to the San Franciso 49ers after growing up a fan

The 49ers and Brady's former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also made it to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and the two could be on a crash course to meet in the postseason if they each win this weekend. But there won't be any love lost between the quarterback and the team that he grew up cheering for.

Who is Giovanni Carmazzi?

Brady said that the San Francisco 49ers brought him in for a local workout, yet they still didn't draft him. The 49ers, instead, drafted Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round of the NFL Draft, and three rounds later, the New England Patriots drafted Brady.

As Tom Brady became a household name, many NFL fans may not remember who Giovanni Carmazzi is. Carmazzi played college football at Hofstra University and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Carmazzi was one of six quarterbacks who were drafted before the man who is now known as the "GOAT". But Carmazzi's NFL tenure was very short-lived. Between 2001 and 2005, Carmazzii tried his hand at the Canadian Football League and the European Football League.

It has been said that he still lives in northern California on a farm and hasn't stayed updated about the current happenings in the National Football League.

