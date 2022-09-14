Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bunchen has 'zero desire' to return to runway despite multiple offers from designers

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been making headlines recently due to a possible rift in their marriage. With the NFL season already underway, reports have hinted at some trouble in paradise. The reason, however, is Brady's decision to unretire.

Tom Brady and Bundchen met in 2006. Back then, Gisele was ruling the fashion industry as the highest-earning supermodel. Brady was still with the New England Patriots, already a star with three Super Bowls to his name.

However, leading up to their marriage in 2009, Bundchen stepped away from the runway. Her time is now limited to shoots and some campaigns over the years, including a few magazine covers.

During an interview with Elle, Bundchen made it clear that she has 'zero desire' to return to the runway. Her new focus is the environment.

“Believe me, every year [designers] ask, ‘Please, Gisele, do the runway.’ ”

Her last (and most iconic) runway was at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Bundchen represented her country of Brazil, surrounded by thousands of people. The stage itself was 400 feet long. Naturally, Bundchen remains beyond grateful for the opportunity:

“There’s never going to be a moment or a runway like that.”

The 42-year-old also shed light on the kind of work she likes now, and her many concerns about Brady's time in the NFL.

Tom Brady's wife Gisele opens up about his retirement

While discussing her work and future plans, Bundchen spoke candidly about Brady and his retirement. Bundchen wants the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to be happy, despite harboring some legitimate concerns about the game and its safety.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

Of course, only Bundchen and Tom Brady can confirm or deny the countless divorce rumors. She did tweet about the Bucs and Brady when the season began. Though this might not have been what many expected, Bundchen remained clear on who she supports.

The Bucs secured a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brady threw for 212 yards, including a TD to Mike Evans. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next.

