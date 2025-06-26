Tom Brady sends 3-letter message to Micah Parsons after delivering signed no. 12 jersey to Cowboys LB following viral Fanatics Fest standoff

Micah Parsons and Tom Brady crossed paths at Fanatics Fest over the past weekend, and it culminated in an argument over a signed No. 12 jersey. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker finally received his "special delivery" on Wednesday and showed his elation in an Instagram Story.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion then re-shared it on his account and added:

"LFG @_micahparsons11"

Tom Brady reacts to being thanked by Micah Parsons for receiving a signed jersey

During the event, NBA superstar Kevin Durant predicted Parsons would eventually join one of Arlington's divisional rivals while speaking with Kay Adams.

"I think he will be a (Washington) Commander at some point in his career, he said. "I would say two years from now."

Parsons would respond by shouting out his former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, who is now the Commanders' head coach.

"Yo, I only rock with Dan Quinn," he said.

Those comments come amidst a contract standoff, despite which the four-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler attended mandatory minicamp. Athlon Sports insider Mike Fisher already has a bold prediction for how it will end.

"It's inevitable, and it's almost inarguable," he wrote. "Micah is going to sign the richest-ever non-QB contract in NFL history.''

Al Harris reflects on Micah Parsons' importance in the Cowboys' "instant grits" defense

A litany of injuries ruled Micah Parsons out of four games in 2024, but he was as dominant as he could be when healthy and on the field. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he had 75 pressures for an average of 5.77 per game - the most for defenders who played at least a third of all regular-season games.

However, he was not only good at terrorizing quarterbacks on his own. His pressuring abilities also helped the Cowboys' secondary, led by cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, capitalize on opportunities for takeaways—a concept that Al Harris would call "instant grits".

The former Pro Bowl cornerback, who is currently the Chicago Bears' secondary coach, recently told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein:

“It’d be like second quarter [and I’d say,] ‘Hey, grits hot.’ They'll give me a chance to watch Micah rush a couple of times to where I say, ‘OK, he's going to beat these guys all day. And I just say, ‘Hey man, grits hot, so let's get to the ball.”

The Cowboys' preseason camp begins on July 22 in Oxnard, California.

