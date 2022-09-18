Tom Brady set to receive personal day off every Wednesday through entirety of 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady will be taking time off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers every week this season. Despite being well into his 40s, the legendary quarterback will be receiving veteran treatment for the first time in his career.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady will sit out any team activity every Wednesday this season, which is very likely to be his final season. For 22 seasons, the legendary quarterback has rarely missed time, but this season has been very different so far.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: #Bucs QB Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… #Bucs QB Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old. My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer…

Last week, Brady did this for the first time in his career. He took Wednesday off for a rest day (as listed on the injury report) and plans to do so every week for the rest of the season.

Why are Tom Brady and other veterans taking so many rest days for Tampa Bay?

Rest days are important for a number of reasons, but especially for Brady right now. Divorce rumors and familial drama have swirled for the quarterback this season despite it only being Week 2. That may be a big reason why he's beginning to take time off.

⏳Ty @Tylerisnt @RapSheet What’s going on with Tom? He genuinely looked sick in his last interview. I hope he’s okay. Even if he owns my childhood as a sports fan. @RapSheet What’s going on with Tom? He genuinely looked sick in his last interview. I hope he’s okay. Even if he owns my childhood as a sports fan.

He also recently revealed that the hits are starting to add up this year. He is infamous for taking the best care of his body. Now that he's older, that may entail a day off every week.

The Buccaneers don't have a problem with his rest days and they will likely give him as much time and space he needs. They didn't have much issue with him taking 11 days off of training camp and the future Hall of Famer has probably earned the right to do whatever he wants at this point.

According to Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles believes veterans need rest days:

"For most players, it's important. But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

The NFL is known to be grueling, despite playing far fewer games than other major sports leagues. The intensity of the games doesn't allow for more frequent play, and the week or so in between games makes recovery hard enough.

Taking an extra day can be valuable, which is why the Buccaneers are doing it so often this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ian Rapoport, NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far