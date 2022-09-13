"Holy s**t there was a few hits" - Tom Brady says age has finally caught up with him after feeling sore post-Buccaneers win over Cowboys 

As minimal as the pressure was on Tom Brady in his one touchdown and two sack performance Sunday night, it has evidently left an impression on the aging QB. According to an article posted by joebucsfan.com, Week 1's minor beating behind the line of scrimmage had an impact on the future Hall of Famer.

"I woke up today going, ‘Holy sh*t there was a few hits," said Brady in the story's citation.

Brady further remarked, "There's no margin for error when you're 45. You take hits, and you feel every hit. When you’re younger, your body’s a lot different. And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot."

There's no hiding that fact when the expression is written all over the quarterback's face. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this picture displays every bruise felt by the aging QB:

Although JoeBucsFan notes that "Brady was hit just four times and didn't take any brutal shots," that news was almost as concerning as it was good. What happens if someone gets a good hit or two on Tampa Bay's prized jewel under center?

Why this season could exploit Tom Brady's age

This season could see Brady post lower numbers than ever before simply because of one word -- pressure. That's because the 2022 season could reveal Brady's age on a scale never before witnessed because of changes in the Bucs' offensive line.

With three new faces on Tampa Bay's interior O-line, the message around the league has been sent to put pressure on the inside. If teams can take advantage of this chink in Brady's armor, it could be a long or short season, depending on how you look at it.

Sunday night's two sacks, 212 passing yds, and one measly TD pass were a sight fans aren't accustomed to seeing from Tom Brady. It's also a sight that doesn't bode well for the 45-year-old if the Bucs hope to preserve his arm for the entirety of the 2022 season. For a signal-caller with arguably the greatest pass protection throughout the entirety of his career, faltering protection at age 45 could spell disaster.

If minor scrapes and bruises are being felt, by his own admission, on day one, what does a grueling 17-game season hold in store for Tom Brady? Only time will tell if the defier of Father Time can fend off the inevitable before the season's end.

