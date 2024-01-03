Tom Brady sets timeline for $375,000,000 FOX broadcasting job after hinting unretirement on Instagram

Last season, Tom Brady tallied an NFL record 490 completions for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Despite those impressive numbers, the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player retired after their Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

However, he sent the football world into a frenzy after admitting that he nearly unretired in May this year. But instead of donning helmets and pads again, he will stay close to the game as a color commentator for FOX Sports.

Tom Brady is all in as an in-game analyst

The seven-time Super Bowl champion agreed to a ten-year, $375 million sportscasting deal with FOX Sports that will commence after his retirement as a player. The start date got delayed after Tom Brady opted to spend more time enjoying life beyond the game, especially with his children.

But the waiting period is over after confirming in his Let’s Go! Podcast that he is preparing for the next phase of his football life from the broadcast booth. Brady shared with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald:

“I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s going to start in September. I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity, and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge."

"Because it is a challenge. It’s something that’s new, it’s outside of my comfort zone. And I’m excited to get out there and try something and see how I do."

Tom Brady hinted he could have played in 2023 via the caption of his recent Instagram post, which reads:

"PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand 😂 "

While he did not mention which team he could have played for this season, his 2022 numbers prove he still got game. Instead, he will add life to football games by imparting his wisdom through a microphone.

Will Tom Brady cover the games of his former team?

With FOX Sports typically covering games of NFC teams, he might get an opportunity to call Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. He joined the NFC South squad in 2020, leading them to victory in Super Bowl LV, capping off his first season with the Bucs.

Tom Brady also led the Buccaneers to playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022 but lost to the Los Angeles Rams and the Cowboys, respectively. However, it will depend on which games he will be assigned. Regardless of the teams he will cover, he will approach this job like how he prepared as a player.

The NFL’s all-time leader in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns said:

"But it’s got to be about what my preparation is and what my work ethic is. And hopefully a lot of the things that I’ve done in my career have prepared me for that."