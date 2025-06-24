Tom Brady shares his 'favorite football picture ever' with her daughter Vivian

With one of the best NFL careers of all time, Tom Brady saw and participated in several iconic moments of the league. The future Hall of Famer created a lot of memories during his 23-year tenure between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there's one that stood out the most for the FOX Sports analyst.

Ad

Brady shared his "favorite football picture ever" on his Instagram story on Tuesday. It was taken during his early days with the Patriots, which didn't involve any victory or an official game.

Instead, he picked a photo of a precious moment with his daughter, Vivian.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My favorite football picture ever," Brady wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Credit: IG/tombrady

Vivian is one of Brady's three kids. This offseason, he has spent time with his 12-year-old daughter and posted some of those moments on social media. The quarterback shared a selfie with her on his Instagram story on June 3.

Ad

Trending

“Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote.

Vivian and Benjamin are Brady's two kids with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. He also shares Jack, 17, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has been busy with different activities this offseason. It includes joking about giving a signed jersey to Micah Parsons and calling LeBron James the "NBA GOAT" at Fanatics Fest over the weekend.

However, he'll return to full NFL mode for his second season as a FOX commentator and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

Tom Brady was against the idea of signing Sam Darnold

After a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Darnold was on many teams' radars this offseason. The Raiders were reportedly interested in him before Tom Brady stepped in and convinced the front office to stay away from the quarterback.

"The Seahawks' pursuit of (Sam) Darnold snuck up on many NFL observers and proceeded in rapid-fire fashion," The Athletic's Michael Silver wrote on Thursday.

Ad

"While some believed the Las Vegas Raiders would try to sign Darnold, minority owner Tom Brady- a seven time Super Bowl-winning quarterback whose opinion held great sway- was not in favor of that approach, according to a source familiar with the franchise's internal dicussions."

Darnold was 14-3, and finished the 2024 season with 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, which opened the door for the Seattle Seahawks to sign Darnold in free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.