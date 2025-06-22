"You’re witnessing the greatest ever" - Tom Brady shouts out LeBron James’ legacy in heartfelt moment at star-studded meetup

NFL legend Tom Brady expressed his thoughts on LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Brady and James made an appearance at Fanatics Fest, wherein both sports legends got together in one panel to talk about the sports they love and their careers. Brady used the panel as an opportunity to tell the fans in attendance to appreciate what's left of James' career.

"The different teams that (LeBron James) has been on, he's always done things the right way," Brady said on Fanatics Fest panel. "He's always risen above the noise, continuing to deliver. You’re witnessing the greatest ever and I hope you all appreciate that."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James is now in the twilight years of his career. While he has yet to make an official announcement regarding his retirement, the Lakers star has hinted at hanging up the laces on numerous occasions. With that in mind, LeBron's greatness will soon disappear in the NBA. Our prediction is that the King will decide to call it quits after his second son, Bryce James, gets drafted to the league.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James humorously blames Victor Wembanyama for potential retirement

There's no denying that LeBron James is one of the best players ever to play in the NBA, if not the best. However, given his 22-year career, newer stars were bound to enter the spotlight and eventually replace the glorious King. One of those stars is San Antonio Spurs giant Victor Wembanyama.

During one of the segments on the Fanatics Fest panel, James spoke his mind about Wembanyama. He humorously mentioned how the Spurs star could be the reason why he'll retire in the near future.

“I can’t play that much further,” James said. “The more and more times that I play, as long as he keeps smacking my f***ing shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.”

Expand Tweet

While it was all fun and games for LeBron James, there might be some truth behind his humor. Victor Wembanyama is considered to be one of the best young stars in the league today.

Wemby is also expected to be at the top of the mountain in the near future. In a span of only two seasons, the Spurs giant is already averaging monster numbers with 22.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More