Tom Brady shares lockscreen photo while revealing his “favorite time of the day”

Tom Brady is a family man. The retired 7x Super Bowl champ has three children under his care. Brady had his first son, John Edward Thomas Monyahan, with his first wife, Bridget Monyahan. He then had son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

On Saturday, Tom Brady gave fans a sneak peek at his phone's lockscreen image. In an Instagram story that he shared, we see a screenshot of his lock screen, which is a photo of his three kids posing together. The retired NFL quarterback accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption for his kids.

"My favorite time of the day," Brady wrote.

Brady's IG story of his lockscreen.

Brady got divorced from Bunchden in October 2022. This year in February, the supermodel welcomed her first child with boyfriend and jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. According to reports, the couple is planning to get married soon in Brazil.

An insider also claimed that Brady's children will be heavily involved in the wedding ceremony. However, there is no confirmation that the 7x Super Bowl champion himself will be a part of the event.

In 2017, Tom Brady spoke about his marriage to Gisele Bundchen in an interview with CNN. He had expressed his gratitude to the supermodel for taking care of the family and being a strong support.

"Family is everything to me," Brady said. "I had such a great mom and dad growing up- that showed me what a great relationship and marriage is all about...And to find a wife who has the same outlook as I do, I mean, her mom and dad I love so much. They gave their family the same roots, you know."

Tom Brady shares a message with Florida High School after their flag football success

On May 10, the Seminole Ridge Hawks won their sixth state flag football championship. They lifted the FHSAA Class 3A State Championship after defeating the Chiles Timberwolves 26-2.

Tom Brady sent a special message to the team following their triumph. He congratulated them on their success and also on becoming the No.1-ranked high school flag football team in the country.

"Hey guys, I wanted to give a huge shoutout to the Seminole Ridge varsity women's flag football team," Brady said. "Florida State champs, baby. What a great accomplishment.....Coach (Scott) O'Hara, Coach Taylor clearly had this team locked in."

"Congratulations to you guys both. I know the sacrifice it takes to win and reach the top by showing up everyday for one another....Super proud of you. No.1 in the flag football team rankings in the country."

Tom Brady will be looking forward to enjoying this kind of success as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. After a disappointing 4-13 campaign last season, they will look to redeem themselves this season.

