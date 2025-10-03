Tom Brady shows how he keeps kids Jack, Benny, & Vivi "forever in his heart" in a special way [PHOTO]

Tom Brady shared an adorable picture on social media, revealing how he keeps his kids close to his heart. The retired NFL star is a father of three kids, whom he shares with two ex-partners.

On Thursday, Brady shared a selfie on Instagram, showing off his gold pendant. He held the jewelry with his hand to show its design. It had the names of his kids, "Jack, Benny, Vivi," crafted on it as he penned a four-word caption for his children along with three red heart emojis.

"Forever in my heart," Brady wrote.

Tom Brady's elder son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, was born in 2007, turned 18 earlier this year. Brady celebrated Jack's birthday in August by sharing a post on Instagram and hilariously said that his son "welcomed to adulthood and no curfew."

Brady also has two kids with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. The couple got married in 2009 and in December that year were blessed with Benjamin Rein, who will turn 16 shortly. His third child, a daughter, Vivian Lake, was born in December 2012.

Brady has a strong bond with his children and had a fun-filled vacation in Europe with them during the NFL offseason.

Tom Brady reflects on his son's driving skills

This week, in an exclusive interview with People, Tom Brady opened up about his second-born son Benjamin's driving skills.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is teaching his son how to drive using football terminology.

"I drive very defensively, kind of like I was on the football field. I always try to know where the problems are at, and I kind of teach him how to drive like that too," Brady said.

"... People can make a lot of mistakes and you got to be willing to adapt. And even if you have a green light and someone runs their red light, you're still the one getting hit, so you've got to be careful when you're on the road," he added.

Brady said that his elder son, Jack, is a "very good driver" and the "middle son is getting his here shortly." His elder son looks like him and is also into sports but plays basketball.

