Tom Brady superfan Veronika Rajek labels Travis Kelce a 'hunk,' sends message to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may not have been in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs win Sunday but there was still mention of the singer. Veronika Rajek, who is well-known for being a big fan of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, attended Sunday's game between the Raiders and Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

It should be noted the former NFL quarterback is in the process of becoming a minority owner of the Raiders. So, perhaps her fandom with Brady isn't quite over just yet.

In what appears to be a partnership with Pink Box Doughnuts, Rajek posted photos of herself at the game wearing a Las Vegas Raiders jersey. She wrote in the caption that although Las Vegas played well, the Kansas City Chiefs were the better team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LV did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely. I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you Taylor, 'road less taken'. 😉@raiders let’s trade in @killatrav and Vegas let’s do @taylorswift show residency and let’s all grab the best doughnuts in town."

Veronika Rajek called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a "hunk" and credited Taylor Swift for dating him. She suggested the Raiders should trade for Kelce and that the singer could have a residency in Las Vegas and they could all be friends.

Why wasn't Taylor Swift in Las Vegas for Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday?

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a must-win divisional game on the road Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although Kansas City started off slow, it picked up momentum in the second-half for the 31-17 victory.

Travis Kelce had six catches for 91 yards, and although he didn't have a touchdown, he did put himself into the record books yet again. He became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards and the only player to ever do it in franchise history.

Taylor Swift unfortunately wasn't there to see him break the record. Swift was performing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the final show of the South American leg of "The Eras" tour. Taylor Swift won't be back on tour until February, giving her plenty of time to catch more Kansas City Chiefs games this season.

Swift did acknowledge Kelce's latest record-breaking performance even though she wasn't there to witness it. She liked the Kansas City Chiefs post about his big day, showing she was still invested despite being thousands of miles away. Now all eyes will be on Lambeau Field next Sunday night to see if Swift will be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' next game.