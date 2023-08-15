Tom Brady superfan Veronika Rajek switches sides to Joe Burrow and Bengals post NFL GOAT's retirement

Tom Brady's superfan Veronika Rajek might have a new favorite in town.

Though Brady could remain her favorite even after retirement, Rajek certainly has a few new teams to support this season.

The revelation came during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, where Rajek was asked about her new NFL team. Not choosing one in particular, the Slovakian model had a few interesting answers.

Image credit: Veronika Rajek's official Instagram account (@veronikarajek)

The fan asked:

"With Brady retired, who are you rooting for in the NFL now?"

As far as teams are concerned, Rajek had three new favorites: the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Rajek has a few new 'visual choices' for this season.

"My visual choices @joeyb_9 & @chiefnjoku (I saw David in real life and this guy has an angel face)" Rajek asnwered.

We can expect more content featuring the Bengals and Burrow from Rajek. As she attended a Bucs game last season, there is a possibility of Rajek sporting a Joe Burrow No. 9 Bengals jersey.

Of course, this doesn't mean Rajek is no longer supporting Brady. Appreciating his game last season, Rajek was one of TB12's loudest supporters as he retired.

Veronika Rajek went viral with an appearance at Tom Brady's Bucs vs Saints game

In December 2022, Rajek attended the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints. Sporting his No. 12 jersey, the 27-year-old raved about the NFL legend and seeing him play live.

Image Credit: Veronika Rajek's official Instagram (@veronikarajek)

"I saw the LEGEND," the caption read. "Show me someone who doesn't love Brady if you ask me again whether I do. Even his critics love him because they understand how great he is. Tom Brady, thank you for an amazing performance."

Already popular on Instagram, since her Tom Brady admission Rajek has gained almost two million followers.

That being said, Rajek's constant mentions of Brady also paved the way for a few dating rumors.

The rumors were put to rest quickly as Rajek is married to bobsledder Viktor Rajek. Competing in the 2006 Winter Olympics, their personal life has always remained private.

Viktor, also the proprietor of Bier and Bierli, Vienna, has participated in two-man and four-man competitions.

With the new NFL season here, it'll be interesting to see which game Rajek attends.