Tom Brady takes break from 'dating' to focus on Fox career and kids: Report

Tom Brady is in his first season as a color analyst for FOX Sports' "Game of the Week." The former NFL quarterback has been busy traveling all season with his new job as well as spending quality time with his three children and his other business endeavors.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, Brady plans on staying focused on work and his children for the foreseeable future.

"He's not dating anyone. He's concentrating on work and his kids," a source told PEOPLE magazine.

People magazine's revelation of the former quarterback's plans for near future comes just weeks after ex-wife Gisele Bundchen announced that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Brady, as well as his and Bundchen's two children, Benjamin and Vivian, were reportedly told about her pregnancy before it became public in late October.

Tom Brady admitted to making mistakes as a parent

Tom Brady is the father of three children. These are his 17-year-old son Jack with Bridget Moynahan, as well as his 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

On Tuesday, Brady was a guest speaker at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City. While he was speaking to the crowd, he mentioned being a parent. The seven-time Super Bowl-winner went on to say that of all of the things he has done, parenting is by far the hardest job of all.

"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have."-Brady said at the Fortune Global Forum.

Tom Brady continued and accepted that he has made some mistakes when it comes to parenting his three children and also said that he definitely isn't an expert in the field.

"And we screw up a lot and I've screwed up a lot as a parent. I don’t want to seem like I’m some expert in parenting, because I’m certainly not that."

The legendary former quarterback also spoke about how he always supports his children's endeavors and aspirations. His main goal is to be consistent and dependable to them.

Brady then went on to credit his own parents for being so supportive of him. He said that there were times when they could have told him not to pursue sports or other endeavors, but they let him pursue his dreams.

