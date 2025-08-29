Tom Brady takes a jab at Bills as he signs Josh Allen's new Rivalries uniform

NFL legend Tom Brady took a humorous jab at the Buffalo Bills while signing their brand-new “Rivalries” uniform. In a video shared by Fanatics on Friday, Brady received a “special delivery.” He unfolded a No. 17 Josh Allen Rivalries jersey.“Yeah? What is it? What is this?” he said, surprised. “Look, I love Orchard Park. I had some of my best games there, but this is ridiculous.”Brady acknowledged the new look despite the jab and admired the frosted chrome sleeve design.&quot;Kind of intimidating,&quot; he commented. &quot;I don’t think Bills fans love me very much, but I will say this is a top-tier jersey.&quot;The Bills unveiled their NFL and Nike's Rivalries series uniform, the “Cold Front.&quot; It features an icy all-white aesthetic with a frosted buffalo motif, silver and blue trim, and no red to evoke Buffalo’s winter grit. The jerseys are scheduled to be worn in Week 5 at Highmark Stadium.When asked to sign it for Fanatics, he agreed, but not before pausing to “look something up real quick.” He signed his name with a reminder of his dominance over Buffalo:“33-3 vs. the Bills!”Brady's record remains one of the league's most lopsided QB-versus-team records.Ryan Fitzpatrick calls out Tom Brady's sportsmanshipFormer Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t letting Tom Brady off the hook, even in retirement. After Fanatics featured Brady joking about the Bills while signing a Josh Allen Rivalries jersey, Fitzpatrick resurfaced questions about the legendary quarterback’s sportsmanship.Posting on X, Fitzpatrick quoted a clip of Buffalo’s 34-31 win over New England in 2011, decided by a last-second field goal.&quot;Can you tell me who #55 is for the Bills (comes into frame at 1:40 mark of the video) and what he is up to now?&quot; he wrote.“Any guesses on how many handshakes TB12 handed out to Bills QBs at the end of this game??” he added.Ryan Fitzpatrick @FitzMagic_14LINKCan you tell me who #55 is for the Bills (comes into frame at 1:40 mark of the video) and what he is up to now?Ryan Fitzpatrick @FitzMagic_14LINKAny guesses on how many handshakes TB12 handed out to Bills QBs at the end of this game??The win snapped New England’s 15-game winning streak and marked the Bills’ first victory against Tom Brady since 2003. Fitzpatrick threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns that afternoon and handed Brady one of his rare losses in Orchard Park.This isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has questioned Brady’s on-field attitude. On &quot;Pardon My Take,&quot; he recalled feeling disrespected during their games, saying Brady never saw me as being on his level.