  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady takes a jab at Bills as he signs Josh Allen's new Rivalries uniform

Tom Brady takes a jab at Bills as he signs Josh Allen's new Rivalries uniform

By Nishant
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:00 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

NFL legend Tom Brady took a humorous jab at the Buffalo Bills while signing their brand-new “Rivalries” uniform. In a video shared by Fanatics on Friday, Brady received a “special delivery.” He unfolded a No. 17 Josh Allen Rivalries jersey.

Ad
“Yeah? What is it? What is this?” he said, surprised. “Look, I love Orchard Park. I had some of my best games there, but this is ridiculous.”

Brady acknowledged the new look despite the jab and admired the frosted chrome sleeve design.

"Kind of intimidating," he commented. "I don’t think Bills fans love me very much, but I will say this is a top-tier jersey."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bills unveiled their NFL and Nike's Rivalries series uniform, the “Cold Front." It features an icy all-white aesthetic with a frosted buffalo motif, silver and blue trim, and no red to evoke Buffalo’s winter grit. The jerseys are scheduled to be worn in Week 5 at Highmark Stadium.

Ad

When asked to sign it for Fanatics, he agreed, but not before pausing to “look something up real quick.” He signed his name with a reminder of his dominance over Buffalo:

“33-3 vs. the Bills!”

Brady's record remains one of the league's most lopsided QB-versus-team records.

Ryan Fitzpatrick calls out Tom Brady's sportsmanship

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t letting Tom Brady off the hook, even in retirement. After Fanatics featured Brady joking about the Bills while signing a Josh Allen Rivalries jersey, Fitzpatrick resurfaced questions about the legendary quarterback’s sportsmanship.

Ad

Posting on X, Fitzpatrick quoted a clip of Buffalo’s 34-31 win over New England in 2011, decided by a last-second field goal.

"Can you tell me who #55 is for the Bills (comes into frame at 1:40 mark of the video) and what he is up to now?" he wrote.
“Any guesses on how many handshakes TB12 handed out to Bills QBs at the end of this game??” he added.
Ad
Ad
Ad

The win snapped New England’s 15-game winning streak and marked the Bills’ first victory against Tom Brady since 2003. Fitzpatrick threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns that afternoon and handed Brady one of his rare losses in Orchard Park.

This isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has questioned Brady’s on-field attitude. On "Pardon My Take," he recalled feeling disrespected during their games, saying Brady never saw me as being on his level.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications