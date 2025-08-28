"They all stink," "Awful stuff": NFL fans roast new 'Rivalries' uniforms inspired by team traditions & their local communities ahead of 2025 season

The NFL, in partnership with Nike, revealed eight new “Rivalries” uniforms for the 2025 season. The collection includes AFC East and NFC West teams, namely, the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks.The jerseys are designed to celebrate team traditions and local culture. They will be worn during key divisional home games once per season, and will remain part of uniform rotations for several years.On Thursday, CBS's lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones shared pictures of the new jersey designs through X (formerly Twitter).While some fans have praised the new designs, most are unhappy.&quot;They all stink,&quot; a user wrote.Cpt Billy Stinkwatwr @CPTBilllyStinkLINK@jjones9 @NFLonCBS They all stink&quot;Awful stuff here. UGH,&quot; another user complained.Woo-eee Johnson! @postandtostLINK@jjones9 Awful stuff here. UGH&quot;No one asked for this,&quot; a fan commented.Florida Dad Reborn @FLDadRebornLINK@jjones9 No one asked for this.A lot of fans were disappointed by Nike's jersey designs, pointing out the job it did with NBA jerseys as well.&quot;The Nike fall-off should be studied,&quot; a fan expressed.Ryan @ryansglobetrotLINK@jjones9 The Nike fall-off should be studied&quot;These are horrific. Don’t let Nike do to the NFL what they did to the NBA,&quot; a user quoted the tweet.Big Cat @BarstoolBigCatLINKThese are horrific. Don’t let Nike do to the NFL what they did to the NBA&quot;What’s wrong with these leagues? City connects stink for the most part. NBA city ones are bad. Most of these nfl ones suck,&quot; another fan said.Dean Younglove @DeanYoungloveLINKWhat’s wrong with these leagues? City connects stink for the most part. NBA city ones are bad. Most of these nfl ones suck.About the collaboration and designs, Ryan Airhart, the director of NFL apparel product design at Nike, said:&quot;Nike has a rich history with football, and we're excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation. Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.&quot;Everything you need to know about the Rivalries uniformsBeginning in 2025, the uniforms will be worn once per season in a home game against a division rival. The schedule is as follows:Arizona Cardinals – Sept. 25 vs. Seattle SeahawksMiami Dolphins – Sept. 29 vs. New York JetsBuffalo Bills – Oct. 5 vs. New England PatriotsNew England Patriots – Nov. 13 vs. New York JetsLos Angeles Rams – Nov. 16 vs. Seattle SeahawksNew York Jets – Dec. 7 vs. Miami DolphinsSeattle Seahawks – Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles RamsSan Francisco 49ers – Jan. 4, 2026 vs. Seattle SeahawksEach Rivalries design will remain in teams’ uniform rotations for three seasons before the program expands to additional divisions through 2028.Beyond the field, the initiative includes fan gear, headwear, and collectibles, with Riddell offering Rivalries helmets in multiple sizes. Merchandise will be available Sept. 10 at Nike.com, NFLShop.com, Fanatics, team stores, and other select retailers.