Tom Brady takes on Morgan Wallen's golf challenge ahead of Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Brady may have retired from professional sports, but his competitive spirit is still bright. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hard at work, preparing for the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in February.

Brady shared a reel on his Instagram page and gave his followers a glimpse into his preparation for the event.

Brady's reel prompted a response from country music sensation Morgan Wallen. He shared the retired quarterback's post on his Instagram stories and asked:

"When are we playing a match?"

Brady responded:

"LFG, Morgan Wallen."

Brady and Wallen battling it out for supremacy on the golf course will be a treat for the fans.

Tom Brady's golf career: Retired QB to battle with pros at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Brady during Capital One's The Match VI

Tom Brady's love affair with golf is well-documented, and he is no stranger to battling on the course competitively. He teamed up with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson to take on 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity in 2020. Brady and Mickelson lost the match by a single stroke.

In the fourth edition of The Match, Brady teamed up with Mickelson again to battle four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in 2021. Brady and Mickelson were beaten again, dropping to 0-2 as a team.

Brady and Rodgers teamed up for the sixth edition of The Match and faced Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The seven-time Super Bowl champions finally managed to break his duck, as Rodgers and he saw off their younger counterparts to win the battle.

Since retiring at the end of the 2022 NFL season, Brady has had plenty of time to hone his golfing skills further. The quarterback has been busy in retirement, joining the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group and buying a stake in English soccer team Birmingham City.

However, golf seems to be Brady's main interest since hanging up his boots. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am allows amateurs to compete with the world's top professional golfers. Brady is gearing up to go to battle on his own and try his hand at becoming a golfer.