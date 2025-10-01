Tom Brady takes shot at college football transfer portal for lack of QB quality in modern day NFL

Tom Brady has given his reasoning for the decline of quarterback quality in the NFL. He made an appearance on a new podcast by Ari &amp; Ben called 'RUSHMOREonX'. He was joined by retired three-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.During the discussion, Tom Brady and Manning talked about quarterbacks in the modern game. The ex-Patriots star believes the quality of quarterback play has declined over the years.He held the current college transfer portal rules in the modern NIL era responsible for this situation. It is because of the flexibility that they provide players with to switch schools according to their preference.&quot;I actually don't think the quarterback plays as good as it used to be,&quot; Brady said (Timestamp- 5:05). &quot;Certainly, understanding defenses, understanding past concepts, being in a huddle, taking snap counts. I used to walk into the meeting rooms on a Tuesday of 50 plays that I wanted in the game plan.&quot;&quot;I'd be hard pressed to think there's any quarterbacks that go in there, maybe one or two that go in there with actual plays of what they wanted with. .... I think the lack of development in college football, I don't think there are college programs anymore.&quot;I think there's just college teams, and I think the NFL is getting less and less developed. Well, yeah, I mean, I think jumping from team to team, the portal stuff, I don't think you're learning a lot of really tangile values that are going to sustain themselves over time.&quot;Tom Brady spent his five-season collegiate stint with the Michigan Wolverines. The Patriots drafted him with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, kick-starting his journey as a seven-time Super Bowl champion.Craig Carton takes a jab at Tom Brady amid conflict of interest reprotsTom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders last year. He also kicked-started his broadcasting career after signing a 10-year $375 million deal with FOX Sports in 2022.However, his dual role has also raised questions about the ex-quarterback facing a conflict of interest after he was seen in the Raiders' coaching booth in Week 2. Brady denied these claims and doubled down on his sense of ethics and morality. But radio host Craig Carton was not sold on the seven-time Super Bowl champion's words.&quot;That's rich for a man who deflated footballs before a playoff game, what happened to the moral and ethical duty to play the game with the same tools that everyone else is forced to play with. It is a moral and ethical responsibility. He was also part of the largest single cheating scandal in the history of the NFL ...&quot;He's the same guy who also destroyed a cell-phone in front of investigators who are researching how much dirt he had, or information, I should say, he had on other teams, game plans. You had no morals. You had no ethics when it came to getting an advantage or an edge over an opponent.&quot;Tom Brady is scheduled to call the game between the Commanders and the Chargers on Oct 5.