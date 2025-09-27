  • home icon
  "I'm a mix between Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson" - Luka Doncic weighs in on his NFL QB comparison at Lakers fan event

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:56 GMT
The 2025-26 NBA season is just a month away from tip-off, and Luka Doncic is in the process of getting 100% for his first full season with the LA Lakers. Amidst his preparations, the Slovenian star finds time to interact with the fans who will be fervently cheering for him once the season begins.

In a TikTok clip from a recent Lakers fan event, Doncic can be seen engaging in a variety of activities with supporters. The clip begins with Doncic throwing a football and stating his unique NFL quarterback comparison.

"I'm a mix between Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson," Doncic says in the clip.
While Doncic appeared to be joking as he said this line, there might be some validity to this comparison. With Brady being one of the most recognizable icons of football and Jackson as a superstar of the present generation, Doncic could have been referring to both his popularity and immense skill.

At just 26 years of age (younger, in fact, than the 28-year-old Jackson), Doncic is poised to become the face of the Lakers franchise over the next decade. Even after LeBron James finally decides to call it a career, Doncic will be making basketball headlines with new-age stars like Victor Wembanyama well into the next decade.

For now, though, the Lakers guard has a few weeks left before his team battles the Golden State Warriors on opening day. Having reached the first round of the playoffs with the Lakers last season, Doncic will set his eyes on helping the purple and gold squad go even further this time around.

"Not sure if that style will get him there again": Chicago Bulls legend questions Luka Doncic's ability to lead Lakers to NBA Finals

However, as far as Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is concerned, Doncic's ability to lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals is questionable.

In an interview with reporter Jorge Quiroga, Pippen expressed his belief that Doncic would find it difficult to get back to the Finals.

"His style of play got him to the Finals," Pippen said. "But I'm not sure if that style will get him there again. It was a unique feat, but when they got to the Finals, they didn't have much."
Pippen is referring to Doncic's Finals stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023. Since then, Doncic has not been able to compete in a championship series again.

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

