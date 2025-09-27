"I’m a mix between Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson" - Luka Doncic weighs in on his NFL QB comparison at Lakers fan event

The 2025-26 NBA season is just a month away from tip-off, and Luka Doncic is in the process of getting 100% for his first full season with the LA Lakers. Amidst his preparations, the Slovenian star finds time to interact with the fans who will be fervently cheering for him once the season begins.In a TikTok clip from a recent Lakers fan event, Doncic can be seen engaging in a variety of activities with supporters. The clip begins with Doncic throwing a football and stating his unique NFL quarterback comparison.&quot;I'm a mix between Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson,&quot; Doncic says in the clip.While Doncic appeared to be joking as he said this line, there might be some validity to this comparison. With Brady being one of the most recognizable icons of football and Jackson as a superstar of the present generation, Doncic could have been referring to both his popularity and immense skill.At just 26 years of age (younger, in fact, than the 28-year-old Jackson), Doncic is poised to become the face of the Lakers franchise over the next decade. Even after LeBron James finally decides to call it a career, Doncic will be making basketball headlines with new-age stars like Victor Wembanyama well into the next decade.For now, though, the Lakers guard has a few weeks left before his team battles the Golden State Warriors on opening day. Having reached the first round of the playoffs with the Lakers last season, Doncic will set his eyes on helping the purple and gold squad go even further this time around.&quot;Not sure if that style will get him there again&quot;: Chicago Bulls legend questions Luka Doncic's ability to lead Lakers to NBA FinalsHowever, as far as Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is concerned, Doncic's ability to lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals is questionable.In an interview with reporter Jorge Quiroga, Pippen expressed his belief that Doncic would find it difficult to get back to the Finals.&quot;His style of play got him to the Finals,&quot; Pippen said. &quot;But I'm not sure if that style will get him there again. It was a unique feat, but when they got to the Finals, they didn't have much.&quot;Legion Hoops @LegionHoopsLINKScottie Pippen on Luka Doncic: “His style of play took him to the Finals, but I'm not sure he can do it again. It was a one-off feat.” (via @marca)Pippen is referring to Doncic's Finals stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023. Since then, Doncic has not been able to compete in a championship series again.