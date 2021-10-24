"Why aren't there many Ohio State QBs in the pros?" - Tom Brady trolls college rivals ahead of battle against Bears' Justin Fields

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the league for the best part of two decades. He has seen just about everything a football player can during his playing career.

Brady has the Buccaneers on track to make it to the postseason for the second consecutive season. The Buccaneers lead their division with a 5-1 record and are on a three-game winning streak.

In Week 7, the Buccaneers will look to add another in the win column when they face a Chicago Bears team fresh off a loss to division rivals the Green Bay Packers.

His seven Super Bowl wins and numerous records have Brady at the top of nearly every list imaginable for a quarterback. But one thing Brady has not done during his playing career is a face-off against an Ohio State quarterback, something he will do on Sunday.

Brady surprised not many Ohio State quarterbacks are in the pros

During his weekly press conference, Brady was asked about facing Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday. The Buccaneers quarterback stated that he wouldn't say anything inflammatory about Ohio State but wondered why not many Ohio State quarterbacks are in the pros. He said:

"That's interesting. Why aren't there a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? A lot of Michigan guys over the years but not a lot of Ohio State guys."

That seems to be a little shot at the Ohio State football program, and in fairness to Brady, he does have a point.

Since 1996, when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Buckeyes quarterback Bobby Hoying, only five Ohio State quarterbacks have been drafted into the NFL, a surprisingly low number for a college football powerhouse.

The list of Buckeyes quarterbacks that were drafted includes Troy Smith (2007, Baltimore Ravens), Terrell Pryor ( 2011, Oakland Raiders), Cardale Jones ( 2016, Buffalo Bills), Dwayne Haskins ( 2019, Washington Redskins), and lastly, Justin Fields (2021, Chicago Bears).

It's interesting to ponder why so few Ohio State quarterbacks have made it into the NFL. It certainly has Brady thinking as he looks to face the first Ohio State Buckeye quarterback in his illustrious career.

