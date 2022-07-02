"This was my actual field of vision when I hucked that thing" - Tom Brady jokes about being drunk and tossing the Lombardi Trophy during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade

Tom Brady was living his best life at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade following the 2020 season. As he was just a bit intoxicated, he threw the Lombardi Trophy from a boat. Luckily, the trophy was caught by tight end Cameron Brate.

Recently, the quarterback took to social media to joke about the incident. When the Buccaneers tweeted out a blurred photo of the Lombardi Trophy toss at the parade, the three-time NFL MVP said:

“This was my actual field of vision when I hucked that thing.”

In an interview with Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan on Good Morning America (GMA), Brady spoke about the event:

"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point. I mean, that was not smart for a couple of reasons."

He continued:

"One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp -- and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade."

During that same GMA interview, the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller spoke as to why he wants to keep on playing, saying that it’s the motivation:

"I don't think proving it for me is the motivation. I still want to play, I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin' spiral, you know what I mean?"

He concluded by saying:

"Once you stop you can't go back and do it, I got some more football [left in me] I mean not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I'm gonna go I'm gonna give everything I got."

Tom Brady and Super Bowl 55

Brady after he and Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV

Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history and the 7th of his storied career. In Super Bowl 55, Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium by a score of 31 – 9. He went 21 of 29 for 201 yards passing and three touchdowns. He won the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career.

The 44-year-old is entering his third season with Tampa Bay and his 23rd season overall in the NFL. Competition is fierce in 2022, but Tampa Bay are expected to win the NFC South and potentially clinch the top seed.

In the NFC, he will have to battle it out with the Green Bay Packers and last years champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The AFC is a bit stronger this year. Russell Wilson is now with the Denver Broncos and between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, it's hard to predict who will be the AFC Champion.

Either way, the Buccaneers plan to win it all in the upcoming 2022 season.

