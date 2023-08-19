Tom Brady 'thinking about finding a training camp' as NFL icon lists 'side effects' of TB12 protein 

It's never a dull day when you're Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been more in than out of the news since February, when he once again (for good, he said) called time on a glorious NFL career.

Since then, Brady has been looking into adding to his investment portfolio.

The Patriots legend took some time off from business this week, promoting his TB12 Sports protein on Instagram.

Tom Brady 'thinking about finding a training camp'

Brady wrote on Instagram while showing off his ripped physique:

"Side effects of TB12 Sports protein. Mid August rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to."

There was speculation that Brady would once again make a stunning return to the league. But the five-time Super Bowl MVP has since made it clear that his decision to retire is final.

What has Tom Brady been up to in retirement? A look at the NFL icon's investment portfolio

The three-time NFL MVP has been a busy man of late.

It all started with the retired QB buying into the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces earlier this year.

Brady seemingly was on good enough terms with owner Mark Davis to double down on his business. This summer, he announced that he was buying into the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group. That move, however, has not yet been formally announced by the league.

A total of 24 NFL owners will first have to approve the sale for the agreement to become official. The owners did not discuss Brady's Raiders ownership at the most recent owners meeting in Minneapolis last month.

Tom Brady at Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

With Raiders ownership on hold, Tom Brady invests in Birmingham City FC

Curiously, Brady has since invested in English soccer club Birmingham City FC in a move that is eerily similar to the Aces and Raiders moves.

While the exact amount of Brady's ownership stake has not yet been made official, it's safe to assume that his Birmingham City FC stake is much lower than 51% since he's a minority owner.

The move has since been called into question by a number of reports, especially English ones.

Investigative journalist Martin Calladine pointed to Brady's endorsement of FTX as a warning bell, adding that the current Birmingham City owners are propping up the seven-time Super Bowl champion to gain added respectability.