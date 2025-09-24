Tom Brady throws shade at Eagles while ranking his top 5 teams for Week 4

Tom Brady shared his updated NFL power ranking for Week 4, and he’s added a new rule that only undefeated teams can make the top five. That means teams like the Detroit Lions, who beat the Baltimore Ravens, are left out of the top five because they have one loss. Brady put the Lions at No. 7 and the unbeaten Indianapolis Colts at No. 6.His top five teams include the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, LA Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.Philadelphia stays at No. 1, sticking with Brady’s earlier rule that the team remains on top until someone beats it. But even though it pulled off a comeback win over the LA Rams on Sunday in Week 3, coming back from 26-7 to win 33-26, Brady couldn’t resist a little dig.“On top of the pile are the Eagles who came all the way back from 26-7 at home in Philly,” Brady said. “Look, it's not 28-3, but it's still pretty impressive.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe score he’s referring to is his famous Super Bowl comeback with the New England Patriots, where he led the team back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons.How did the Eagles manage the comeback?The Philadelphia Eagles were down 26-7 in the third quarter and looked like they were heading for their first loss of the season. However, the turnaround began with a special teams play when defensive lineman Jalen Carter blocked a Rams field goal attempt. That gave Philadelphia the momentum and a chance to score.Quarterback Jalen Hurts then led a 17-play, 91-yard drive, finishing it off with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, giving the team a 27-26 lead with less than two minutes remaining.With just three second left, the Rams lined up for another field goal to try and tie the game. But this time, Jordan Davis broke through the line, blocked the kick, scooped up the ball and ran it back 61 yards for a touchdown.Hurts threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the second half alone. A.J. Brown had six catches for 109 yards, while Smith caught eight passes for 60 yards and the go-ahead score.Also Read: Mike Florio calls out NFL over “loading pockets” after Jordan Davis' TD covers Eagles' spread vs. Rams