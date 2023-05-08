Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL just two months ago, is now facing a major controversy.

Last week, Erica Marsh, a member of Joe Biden's election campaign and a supporter of the Democratic Party, posted a tweet questioning whether the retired quarterback would be required to return the $960,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan that he allegedly misused to purchase one of his yachts.

Erica Marsh @ericareport Should Tom Brady be forced to pay back the $960K in PPP funds he received that he used to buy a boat?



Yes or No? Should Tom Brady be forced to pay back the $960K in PPP funds he received that he used to buy a boat?Yes or No?

The fan response was surprisingly mostly positive:

Mdc @LetsEndFascists

Especially when $10k student loans MUST be repaid even after bankruptcy.



Brady took taxpayer money for a boat that might've gone to 96 students for college.

CLEARLY, he can afford to repay it.



Thus, like MTG & numerous others, he DAMN WELL SHOULD.



Mdc @LetsEndFascists

Especially when $10k student loans MUST be repaid even after bankruptcy.

Brady took taxpayer money for a boat that might've gone to 96 students for college.

CLEARLY, he can afford to repay it.

Thus, like MTG & numerous others, he DAMN WELL SHOULD.

Matt @Matt43623192168 @ericareport He’s a cheat on and off the field! 🤷‍♂️ @ericareport He’s a cheat on and off the field! 🤷‍♂️

Chenagrrl @Chenagrrl @ericareport Absolutely, if @TomBrady can’t show how the $960,000 retained employees and improved their lives! Double for @BrettFavre who gorged on funds intended for the poor to build a gym for his kid! Right @tatereeves @ericareport Absolutely, if @TomBrady can’t show how the $960,000 retained employees and improved their lives! Double for @BrettFavre who gorged on funds intended for the poor to build a gym for his kid! Right @tatereeves?

But he did have his defenders, who were quick to point out that he returned the PPP, then used his own money to buy the yacht:

Melissa 🇺🇦🎹 💙🌊🏕️ 🏈🎃🦃🎄 @lilpianofingers @ericareport If you been keeping up, Tom Brady paid it back before he bought that boat. Tom Brady said he wasn't suppose to get that money and gave it back.. He used his own money for the boat @ericareport If you been keeping up, Tom Brady paid it back before he bought that boat. Tom Brady said he wasn't suppose to get that money and gave it back.. He used his own money for the boat

Dave Brown @ThatDaveBrown @ericareport The enteral misrepresentation of how PPP Loans actually worked and the myth that “Tom Brady” got one. @ericareport The enteral misrepresentation of how PPP Loans actually worked and the myth that “Tom Brady” got one.

Joel Keith @MayNotBeJoking @ericareport @Newmoon072217 NO. Let this one go. Going back two years to drag something up on someone famous for replies is... not good. @ericareport @Newmoon072217 NO. Let this one go. Going back two years to drag something up on someone famous for replies is... not good.

When did Tom Brady apply for the PPP fund, and did he use it to buy a yacht?

In 2020, Tom Brady applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan worth $960,855 to keep his wellness brand, TB12, afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having earned millions throughout his career, Brady applied for the PPP loan designed to help small businesses affected by the pandemic.

After winning the Super Bowl LV, Brady purchased a Wajer 55S yacht worth $2 million, and later a the Wajer 77 yacht for $6 million, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted their victory parade.

What is Tom Brady's net worth as of 2023?

By the end of his playing career, Brady had amassed $525 million in wealth. $333 of that was from the field alone, and he was known for forgoing long-term contracts to keep the New England Patriots financially competitive. However, the same contract situation eventually led to his departure for Tampa Bay.

Having earned $525 million in wealth throughout his career, with $333 million from his on-field achievements and the rest from his endorsements and business ventures. He has endorsed companies such as Under Armour, Hertz, T-Mobile, Subway, and FTX, which has contributed to his vast wealth.

Next year, Brady will begin his NFL analyst stint at Fox, which is said to be a 10-year contract worth $375 million - the most lucrative in sportscasting history. However, there are rumors that Brady may back out before even calling a single game due to his reluctance to travel, even though he will travel on private planes.

"It was at 51 percent that he's going to do it to 49 that he's not going to do it with the reasoning it's so much money he'll try it for a year. However, I've talked to a couple people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't. He doesn't want to travel that much — obviously he's going to go private."

