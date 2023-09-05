Tom Brady's career in the NFL can be divided into two clear parts: His New England Patriots era and his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Securing his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, Brady is the most successful QB ever and will remain so for a long time.

Brady chose to retire for the second (and final) time this year, putting an end to his incredible 23-season career.

It certainly doesn't look like the 46-year-old is interested in returning to the NFL. Speaking on the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady discussed his time in the league, and how he will never miss certain aspects of the game:

"I am very excited to never put on a helmet again. I did enough years of that and putting that six pound helmet on your head in 102-degree heat, believe me, I'm not ever gonna miss that."

Now, Brady is more interested in watching the team play, and is keen to hop on a 40-minute flight to Tampa. Despite his busy schedule, the seven-time Super Bowl champ might be able to make a few games this season:

"I'm hoping to catch some of their games, too, but I'm pulling for those guys. These are my brothers and football brings us all together. There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears and being out there in a hundred degree heat in Miami, and it's hard in Tampa when you got helmets and shoulder pads on."

Everything we know about Tom Brady's broadcasting deal with FOX Sports

Tom Brady is set to begin working with FOX Sports in 2024, so will have some time to prepare for his 10-year commitment to broadcasting.

Since he retired, Brady's work currently involves growing his Brady Brand and a handful of investments. This includes buying into teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham F.C.

Recently divorced, Brady is also spending more time with his kids and family.

Brady's future includes a $375 million deal with FOX Sports. Spanning 10 years, this deal is more expensive than that offered to Tony Romo (2020). In fact, Brady is set to be the highest-paid sports broadcaster ever.

Considering the challenges of a new job, Brady has admitted to finding it tough. Here's what he said on the "Let's Go!" podcast:

“I think there's a lot of cool things happening, and again, I think part of life is growing in different ways, expanding different ways, trying new things, and getting outside of your comfort zone.”

Playing at the highest possible level for years, it's also difficult for him to match his expectations:

"The first time I threw a football, I was not very good at it. The first time that I tried a math equation, I wasn't very good at it."

Furthermore, it was Tom Brady's decision to take a step back and get back to broadcasting next year. It will certainly be interesting to hear him in the booth.