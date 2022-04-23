"Tom Brady vouched for me" - Antonio Brown claims TB12 requested him to join the Buccaneers

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has revealed that it was Tom Brady who requested him to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020. The superstar receiver linked up with the legendary quarterback to win the Super Bowl that season.

After the 2020 season, however, things went a little pear-shaped and the 33-year-old was released after his now infamous sideline spat against the New York Jets.

Antonio Brown was speaking on the Off The Record podcast with DJ Akademiks and revealed that Brady was the one who wanted him in Tampa, not the organization. He also addressed the narrative surrounding him not being a team player.

Brown said:

"Obviously, I'm a great team player, you know, Tom Brady vouched for me, in the lowest time to come play with him to help him win. And we won. You know, but not every football team player is my friend. You know what I'm saying? You know, guys not jealous of you because your talent, guys jealous how other people react to you."

The receiver added:

"So, you know, it's not about you know, what I mean? Making it about you is ultimate team game. But in regards to the game, you know what I mean, people get jealous, you know, I mean, people get jealous."

Brown continued:

"I came back at a humble role, coming off the bench, prove it salary, so I was showing I was humble, grateful just to get an opportunity to play. I think it can get misconstrued with all other things because Tampa Bay didn’t want me at all, Tom wanted me, put that on record a bunch of times."

Will we see Antonio Brown play in 2022?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

At the time of writing, no team has shown any interest in bringing in the 33-year-old receiver. Many teams are thought to be focused on the NFL Draft and if a need is found following that, that is when the door could open.

It is unclear if the free agent will still require surgery on his ankle, which was the cause of his sideline spat against the Jets. He has stated that he will not get surgery until a team signs him.

Antonio Brown still has plenty of talent and will be a valuable addition to any team that comes calling.

