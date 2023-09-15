Tom Brady vs Jalen Hurts QB sneak stats: Comparing the duo's numbers on goalline TDs

Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts are two of the finest proponents of the QB sneak. The quarterback sneak is a move in American football in which the QB, on taking the center snap, pushes ahead while the O-line surges forward. It's usually only used in very short-yardage situations.

New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady has 28 rushing touchdowns, with most coming via well-crafted QB sneaks. Brady wasn't the fastest shot-caller in the NFL, but his mastery in short-yardage situations helped him pad his rushing TD numbers in his hall-of-fame football career.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles franchise QB Jalen Hurts also has 28 rushing touchdowns in the NFL. The dual-threat QB has achieved most of his rushing TDs from QB sneaks artfully crafted by Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles O-line.

Hurts has reached the exact rushing touchdown tally as Tom Brady in significantly fewer games, thanks to his run-heavy style of play.

Does Jalen Hurts have the most quarterback-rushing touchdowns in NFL history?

While Jalen Hurts is well on pace to become one of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, he's still way down on the list of shot callers with rushing touchdowns. The owner of the record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback is Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton.

Newton was nicknamed Superman, as the versatile QB was essentially a track star playing on a field of professional football players. Newton has 75 rushing touchdowns in 148 regular season games, a staggering 32 more than the next highest on the list, Steve Young, amassed in 169 games.

He did so on 1,118 rush attempts (also a QB record) and amassed 5,628 rushing yards.

What to expect from Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023?

Jalen Hurts came into the NFL with a point to prove. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft despite having a more accomplished college football career than some of his peers selected in the first round.

Coming into the league, he had to bide his time before being handed the keys to the Eagles' offense. However, that's all a thing of the past, as Hurts showed in 2022 that he could hang with the best in the league.

Hurts had a career season last year, amassing a stat line of 35 total touchdowns to just six interceptions. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections for his efforts and finished second in MVP voting, behind eventual winner, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

For the 2023 season, you can expect the Hurts and the Eagles again to be a significant contender for Super Bowl glory. They have started the season with two wins over tricky opposition, and they look primed for a deep postseason run. Whether they will be able to go one better and win Super Bowl LVIII remains to be seen.