Tom Brady warns NFL teams impulsively firing HCs as NFL icon points out Cowboys’ playoff fallacy

Former quarterback Tom Brady has sent a warning to quarterbacks about impulsively firing head coaches.

After the NFL season ended, Mike Vrabel, Bill Belichick, and Arthur Smith, among others, were let go. Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are calling for the firing of their head coaches after their teams unexpectedly lost in the playoffs.

However, speaking on Tom Brady's Let's Go! Podcast, the former quarterback doesn't think the Cowboys should fire Mike McCarthy after another early playoff exit.

“You can't blame a loss on one coach like yesterday," Brady said. "You can't blame a whole loss on one ... There was a team giving out 45 points and quarterbacks throwing interceptions for touchdowns. Yeah, everybody's responsible. That's the point. We're all in it together, man. And when we win, it's amazing. And when we lose, we're all in it together.”

McCarthy is under contract for 2024 but after the 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he admits he was shocked by how the season ended.

"I think the biggest thing is we're disappointed," McCarthy said. "I've got a whole team in the locker room that's hurting. I haven't thought past the outcome of this game. I don't think anyone saw this coming. We didn't get it done in any of the phases."

Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy's future

Entering the playoffs, Jerry Jones said he would take it one game at a time to see if he would make any radical changes to the Dallas Cowboys.

After the loss, Jones was asked about McCarthy's future as the Cowboys head coach, and the owner said he hasn't thought about it at all.

“I haven’t thought one second about it,” Jones said. "My whole thought process was getting ready for a playoff game here next week. I am amazed to be sitting where we are right now.”

Whether or not Jones will fire McCarthy remains to be seen, but if he does, Tom Brady thinks it would be a mistake, as the quarterback doesn't think the blame should be on the coach.

Of course, the Cowboys defense did let Dallas down, as well as Dak Prescott, who admitted he sucked. Prescott threw a pick-six and another interception, which gave the Packers the ball deep in Cowboys territory.

Regardless of the playoff disappointment, if Tom Brady were in charge of the Cowboys, he wouldn't make any radical changes, like firing McCarthy, despite another early playoff exit.