Tom Brady warns rivals as ex-NFL QB chases $1,000,000 against Micah Parsons, Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and more

Tom Brady is one of the many professional athletes and celebrities who will compete against fans in the upcoming Fanatics Fest NYC. The event - which will take place from June 20-22, 2025 - will pit fans against some of the most prominent athletes in professional sports to see who has the upper hand.

Fanatics Founder Michael Rubin shared the news of the head-to-head competition on his Instagram. The 50 fans who will compete will have a chance at winning three grand prizes, including $1 million, a Ferrari 812 GTS, and LeBron James's 2003-2004 Topps Chrome card.

"May the best fan win…🏆 Just when you thought Fanatics Fest couldn’t get more insane, we’re upping the stakes. We’re giving 50 fans the chance to compete against 50 of the biggest athletes and stars for the first ever Fanatics Games, LIVE at Fanatics Fest ’25," Michael Rubin wrote

Tom Brady will be one of the professional athletes competing and taking on fans in the quarterback skills competition. The seven-time Super Bowl winner reshared the post on his Instagram Story, warning those who choose to compete against him that they won't have an easy task at hand:

"Think you have what it takes? Because I'm not taking it easy....Good Luck."

Tom Brady reshared the news of the Fanatics Fest competition in a post on his Instagram Story, warning fans of the competition he will bring. (Credits: IG/Tom Brady)

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson will also participate in the Fanatics Fest.

Tom Brady shared perspective he learned as a young athlete

Tom Brady was recently a guest on the "Impaulisve" podcast hosted by Jake Paul. During the interview, Brady spoke about his life during the NFL and his post-NFL life. Jake Paul commended Jake Paul for being humble and it was then that the seven-time Super Bowl winner explained what he learned from a young age.

“I threw a football for a living and was pretty good at it. I didn't cure cancer," Brady shared. "When I realized that at a pretty young age of playing, it gave me a lot of perspective.”

TB12 also said that while he recognizes that some may see him as their hero, he knows that words are reserved for those who have accomplished much more. He also vowed to pay it forward to young athletes just as veterans once did for him.

