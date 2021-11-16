Tom Brady who? Mac Jones leads Patriots to all-time franchise scoring feat 

The New England Patriots had a dominant 45-7 home win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Mac Jones was 19/23 with 198 passing yards and three touchdowns. Jones now has a passer rating of 94 through his first ten NFL games, which ties Tom Brady for the start of his career as well.

There will always be comparisons in Jones' career to Tom Brady's considering the circumstances but it does appear that he is carving his own path in the National Football League. A path that he will undoubtedly make his own as he continues his professional career.

Mac Jones leads Patriots to franchise record

The New England Patriots' 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns wasn't just impressive, but it led to a franchise record-breaking stat. In the big win, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went down with a knee injury and was replaced by backup quarterback Case Keenum.

In Week 7, the New England Patriots' last home game, they defeated the New York Jets 54-13. It was the first time in New England Patriots franchise history that the team has won two consecutive home games by 45 points in one season.

The stat will come as a shock to many New England Patriots fans considering the success that New England had during quarterback Tom Brady's 20 year tenure with the organization.

The 2007 New England Patriots team that went 16-0 and was nearly successful in an undefeated season before the defeat by the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots team of 2007 will likely go down as one of the best in the franchise's storied history, despite the Super Bowl loss, was only able to score 45 points at home once that season.

Tom Brady's New England Patriots did come close to the 45 point gap in 2014, but to no avail.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The Patriots have scored 45+ points in consecutive home games for the FIRST time in franchise history. The Patriots have scored 45+ points in consecutive home games for the FIRST time in franchise history. https://t.co/1Kt5VnLNUo

The New England Patriots are now 6-4 and have won their way toward the top of the AFC East division, just behind the 6-3 Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones seems to be fitting into the New England Patriots offense and could end up being one of the best quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class.

After winning the starting quarterback job during training camp, Mac Jones has started ten games this season. Jones has thrown for 2,333 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Edited by Henno van Deventer