"This is the most I’ve ever felt" - Julian Edelman thinks Tom Brady's retirement call is near

Over the last few years, Tom Brady's retirement talk has been the focal point of discussions every single season. The all-time NFL great has always managed to downplay claims of walking away from the sport. The topic is often met with mixed reactions by analysts, teammates and fans alike due to Brady's incredible longevity and his desire to defy age consistently.

But this time around, things could take a different turn. The 44-year-old quarterback may call it quits after yet another demanding NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's former teammate Julian Edelman is also starting to feel that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could retire this postseason.

During the latest episode of Pardon My Take, Edelman made his thoughts clear on Brady's retirement call. He said:

“It’s tough when he starts bringing up family. It’s gonna have to be really good for him, probably. The team, how it’s going, who’s there, what coordinators are there. He has to feel like he can go out and win it. But this is the most I’ve ever felt like he could probably hang ’em up. It wouldn’t surprise me either way, that’s how — he keeps his poker face pretty good.”

Julian Edelman admits Tom Brady could retire in 2022

Brady has missed out on family time due to his crazy schedule and the demands of the NFL. Despite being one of the shortest leagues in the world of sports, athletes seldom spend months with their families as they prepare for yet another strenuous campaign ahead. Brady previously expressed how wife Gisele Bundchen had to sacrifice a lot to ensure he continued to play without any hassles.

Edelman revealed he hasn't asked Brady directly about retirement over the last few days. He said:

“I haven’t. We just text a little, but nah, he hasn’t, I haven’t even asked him,” Edelman said. “It’s one of those things right now, especially if you’ve been in the situation after a season, a loss like he had, you don’t ask a guy. Like, he’s just gonna go do his own thing for a while.”

Tom Brady @TomBrady I am the luckiest dad in the world HFD - Happy Family DayI am the luckiest dad in the world HFD - Happy Family Day‼️‼️ I am the luckiest dad in the world https://t.co/eASn4CR5to

Following the Buccaneers' crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round last week, Brady's apprehensive tone in the post-game presser sent alarm bells ringing in the NFL community. He said:

"Haven't put a lot of thought into it still. Just take it day by day and see where we're at at... I was just thinking about winning, that's kind of the mentality I always have when I go out there. Just try to win. Give my team. The best chance to win. I'm still just thinking about this game and not think of anything past five minutes from now."

Earlier on Saturday, sources close to Brady were confident that the NFL great will finally hang up his cleats come postseason. He leads the 2021 NFL MVP race and could retire with yet another award to his name.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar