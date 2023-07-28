This summer, the New York Jets were selected as the team to be featured on Hard Knocks. Each summer, HBO's Hard Knocks series features an NFL team's journey through training camp and preparation for the upcoming season.

While no team offered to participate as the featured team for this upcoming season, the New York Jets were chosen and per rules, couldn't refuse to be documented.

While many from the NY organization weren't thrilled about the news, second-year safety Tony Adams has described the experience as a good one, despite the team's focus on getting better each day.

"I think it has been great and gives the team a lot more exposure but our focus isn't there. Our focus is on getting better every day, you know, doing what we're supposed to do, listening to our coaches. I think that's the goal overall, I think is just to get better, but we accepted it because you can't run from it. But at the same time, we understand what we gotta do."

Tony Adams thinks the New York Jets will rise to the occasion this season

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Jets might be the most hyped-up team this off-season. They've acquired a bunch of talent including QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Allen Lazard, WR Mecole Hardman, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and many other players this off-season.

They're currently in talks with free agent RB Dalvin Cook and currently have the sixth-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl. With all the hype surrounding the team, Adams thinks the team will rise to the occasion.

"I love this team," said Adams. "I love these group of guys I'm playing with and I can't wait to go to war with them. I'm not gonna say too much, but I, I definitely think we understand what's at stake and we understand that we gotta go out there and we gotta give our best because we're gonna get everyone's best every week."

Adams added:

"So I think we're looking forward to the, to the pressure and it's not pressure, is it's football. You feel what I'm saying? I think we're looking for it. So, and we gonna rise to the occasion for sure."

The Jets will compete for the AFC East title in a competitive division that features the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and the New England Patriots. They finished last in the division a season ago with a 7-10 record.

