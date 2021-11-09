"Very disappointing" - Super Bowl-winning HC Tony Dungy questions Aaron Rodgers' leadership skills amid COVID fiasco 

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy scrutinized Aaron Rodgers’ choices amid the "immunized" scandal that has rocked the NFL. Dungy expressed his thoughts Sunday night prior to the primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. Rodgers disclosed, in a wide-ranging interview on The Pat McAfee Show last Friday, he was not vaccinated and outlined the specifics behind his personal decision.

Tony Dungy @TonyDungy @TheTankBillAlle @drewbrees @NBCSports @AaronRodgers12 Not saying he should have gotten the vaccine. Point is if you don’t get the vaccine you have to follow the rules the Players’ Association agreed to. @TheTankBillAlle @drewbrees @NBCSports @AaronRodgers12 Not saying he should have gotten the vaccine. Point is if you don’t get the vaccine you have to follow the rules the Players’ Association agreed to.

He ran off many reasons why he selected not to get the vaccine, including an allergy he said he has to a component in the mRNA vaccines. He said he also had discussions with his friend, podcaster Joe Rogan, about the treatment Rogan underwent when he was diagnosed with COVID. He revealed one of the drugs he was taking was ivermectin.

Rodgers went after the NFL media for criticizing him and held he was not "anti-vax" but knew he was in the "crosshairs of the woke mob right now." Rodgers said he attempted to get an exemption from the NFL after using homeopathic treatments to combat the chances of getting COVID but was turned down. Super Bowl-winning head coach Dungy on Football Night in America expressed his disappointment with Rodgers.

Dungy: Rodgers' stance is “very disappointing”

Dungy stated that players should make certain they do not get on that COVID list. He went on to say that "you owe that to your team. You're fighting for the playoffs." With the 17-game schedule, there is only one bye available for each conference. Losing a game one week to the next at this point could cost the team toward the end of the year.

"It’s very disappointing to me. … Aaron Rodgers has every right not to be vaccinated – we have other quarterbacks who chose not to be vaccinated, but if you do as the leader, you have to take every precaution, you have to follow every rule, every protocol.

It does not matter whether people agree with the stance that Rodgers took in Pat McAfee’s interview. The Packers lost a game on the road versus the Chiefs, which gave them their second loss. They would play in a wild-card if the season ended today, while the Arizona Cardinals would get the bye. Rodgers is on track to return to face the Seahawks in Week 10 and is still in contention for that number one seed.

